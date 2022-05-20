California Mercedes-Benz ‘something out of 007 movie,’ had license plate flipper, gas device, cops say

California Mercedes-Benz ‘one thing out of 007 film,’ had license plate flipper, gas gadget, cops say



Southern California police on Tuesday arrested two suspects in a automotive theft case who have been seen using in a automotive immediately outdoors a “James Bond” film, they stated.

Yasmin Kambur, 37, and Chris Huin, 44, of Backyard Grove, Orange County, have been taken into custody after calling the Irvine Police Division to report seeing them in a parking storage.

Tipster stated they’ve recognized the suspects and their 2008 Mercedes-Benz C300, which can have been concerned in a automotive theft, Fox Los Angeles reported.

What the officers discovered got here out of a contemporary spy movie.

“The suspicious automotive was one thing outdoors the @ 007 film,” the division wrote in a Fb submit.

Officers have found a tool that flips the license plate on the again when a button is pressed, authorities stated. As well as, they discovered a “large gas sifting gadget” that transfers gas on to their gas tank.

Contained in the car, officers discovered stolen tools, stolen property and proof of identification theft, the police division stated. Earlier, detectives additionally recovered a stolen automotive.

Kambur and Huin have been arrested on suspicion of automotive theft, car theft, identification theft, possession of stolen property, and possession of stolen tools.

Kambur is being held within the Orange County Jail on a $ 95,000 bond. Huin was launched on Thursday, in line with jail data.