California mom arrested in drowning of her infant, toddler in bathtub: police



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A California mother has been arrested for allegedly drowning her two children in a bathtub at their home, police said.

Courtney Williams, 26, was taken into custody Thursday at home when police were dispatched to the children’s unidentified father, who had just returned home from work when Williams said he had injured the children, calling authorities, KCRA-TV in Sacramento reported.

Authorities found the 5-month-old and two-and-a-half-year-old baby dead in the tub, police said.

The bodies of California women were found at their last wedding in a car that sank in the river

Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson said the community was collectively affected by the noise after the children were found, KCRA said.

“The tragic loss of 5-month-old Holden and his 2-and-a-half-year-old brother Ronin resonates within our department and community,” Anderson said. “There are no words to describe the grief we feel for the family at this time.”

Mass shooting suspects have served less time because of California law

A neighbor gave us this video, showing what it looks like @Yubasherif Deputies are arresting Williams. We will have more feedback from a heartbroken neighbor living across the street, coming forward crakcranews 7a

6: Christa they pic.twitter.com/na3xYIwoq7 – another manna (orko_manna) April 8, 2022

A neighbor echoed the sheriff’s remarks at KCRA 3, telling the outlet that the children’s deaths were “heartbreaking.”

“He’s just a little boy, and he has brown hair, and his bright red little face, and his little boots, and he’s riding his little bike here. ‘Hi, hi,’ on the fence,” said neighbor Heather Ronson. “It’s just a sweet little boy, and the fact that I’ll never go to him again is heartbreaking.”

Williams has been charged with murder and other possible felony counts, according to police.