California mom Sherri Papini charged with faking 2016 kidnapping



A married California mother whose disappearance has sparked a multi-state investigation and a national media outlet has been accused of lying to her about her own abduction, according to authorities, to hang out with an ex-boyfriend.

Sherry Papini, 39, of Redding, California, reportedly disappeared while jogging on November 2, 2016. 22 days later he appeared in Yellow County, California, 150 miles from his home with a brand tied around his shoulder, beaten and presented with a brand, claiming he had been abducted by two Hispanic women and held at gunpoint.

The married mother of two gave a depressing account of her captivity and described her allegations FBI sketch artist kidnappers. But federal prosecutors now say he made the whole thing.

A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of California said, “In fact, Papini voluntarily accompanied an ex-boyfriend to the Costa Mesa and harmed himself to support his false statement.”

He was arrested Thursday on charges of mail fraud and making false statements to federal law enforcement officials. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison for mail fraud and up to five years for making false statements. He could also receive a fine of up to $ 250,000 on each charge, officials said.

Authorities warned him in August 2020 that lying to a federal agent was a crime and that the federal charges against him presented him with evidence that contradicted his story. But the mother is said to have dug up and repeated her fictional story, prosecutors said.

The mail fraud allegation stemmed from 35 reimbursement payments that she applied for a total of $ 30,000 from the California Victim Compensation Board to meet with a therapist and take her to the hospital for an ambulance that was found, court documents allege.

“When a young mother went missing, a community was filled with fear and anxiety,” U.S. Attorney Philip Talbert said in a statement. “Ultimately, the investigation revealed that there was no abduction and that the time and resources that could be used in the actual crime investigation … were wasted based on the conduct of the accused.”

After Papini left home for the race on November 2, 2016, she never showed up to pick up her two children from day care. Her husband goes looking for her and finds her cellphone and earbud. When he reappeared on Thanksgiving Day, investigators examined his underwear for DNA and it matched that of an unknown man.

After submitting the sample to a database, investigators were able to identify a relative of the DNA donor, which eventually led them to her ex-boyfriend.

The indictment states that he confessed that he had taken her to the place where he was last seen, and that his request had helped her to inflict some injuries. He picked up a wood-burning tool from the hobby lobby and used it to brand his arm and shot a puck from his leg before throwing it on the side of a road near a freeway.

Gadget Clock Digital did not immediately identify Panini’s attorney. Her husband and parents did not return requests for comment.