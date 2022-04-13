California mother who allegedly faked her own kidnapping strikes plea deal, will admit it was a hoax



A California mother of two who forged her own abduction for 22 days in 2016 will admit it was a fraud under an appeals agreement with prosecutors on Tuesday.

Sherry Papini, 39, will plead guilty to lying to FBI agents and forging mail, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California has confirmed.

“I am deeply ashamed of myself for my behavior and I am very sorry for my family, my friends, all the good people who have suffered unnecessarily because of my story and who have worked so hard to help me,” Papini told her attorney. William Portanover said in a statement released from the office. “I will work for the rest of my life to correct what I have done.”

He was arrested on March 30, and details of his application came more than a month after he was accused of defrauding the California Victim’s Compensation Board of 30,000.

Five days later his family posted his $ 120,000 bond and he was released on the condition that he seek psychiatric treatment and surrender his passport.

Papini went missing from her home in Redding, California on November 2, 2016. The disappearance shocked the nation until he appeared 22 days later on Thanksgiving Day in Woodland, about 140 miles south of Redding, with a brand on his right shoulder. , Binding on his body, a swollen nose, and other injuries.

At the time, Papini told police that two Hispanic women had abducted him and detained him against his will, giving a sketch artist a description of the suspects so law enforcement could track them down.

In reality, prosecutors say Papini lived with an ex-boyfriend and harmed herself to make the fraud credible.

Papini faces up to five years in prison for lying to FBI agents and up to 20 years in prison for mail fraud, although the plea deal filed Tuesday states that “the government will recommend that the defendant be sentenced to the lower end of the applicable guidelines.”

U.S. Attorney Philip A. Talbert said after his arrest last month that “countless hours were spent trying to get this woman back to her family.”

“Ultimately, the investigation found that no abduction took place and that the time and resources that could be used to investigate the actual crime, protect the community, and provide the victim’s assets were wasted based on the conduct of the defendant.”