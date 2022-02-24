World

California murder victim’s family appalled by Gascón push to drop killer’s death sentence

Scott Forrest Collins of California was 21 when he robbed and shot Fred Rose, a 41-year-old father of 41, in January 1992. Now Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon wants Collins to have his death sentence overturned. .

The obstructed DA is a staunch opponent of the death penalty but faces a second revocation application after more than a year in office. Rose’s family is accused of pushing the convicted murderer to life in prison without parole, and of handling the case like a defense attorney instead of a prosecutor.

According to Rose’s daughter, Collins was out on parole for another armed robbery at the time of the attack and later tried to harm or intimidate witnesses and her family before trial.

Rose’s wife never remarried, according to their daughter Heather Scott, who was 12 at the time of her father’s murder.

Fred Rose and his family shortly before his 1992 assassination.

Fred Rose and his family shortly before his 1992 assassination.
(Bob Baker)

He told Gadget Clock Digital that in today’s political climate his family feels abandoned by prosecutors.

La Da George Gascon Trans Child Molester Hannah Tubas knew about the prison call before sentencing, Deputy Da said.

“I had a feeling that the detectives and the police department, they wanted justice, they wanted to know the truth,” he said. “They wanted to make sure they had the right person, and they didn’t stop until they felt confident they were behind bars.”

He then added that the district attorney’s office was his “lawyer.”

“They fought for us, just as you would for your own safety,” he said

The current DA office, he said, “looks like they’re fighting for the killer.”

Attorneys for Fred Rose’s family have filed a lawsuit to give relatives a chance to express their concerns in a disturbing hearing before a judge that Gascon’s office requested last week.

Scott Forrest Collins, convicted murderer and death row inmate, in a 2007 prison photo.

Scott Forrest Collins, convicted murderer and death row inmate, in a 2007 prison photo.
(San Quentin State Prison)

Los Angeles deputy slave Slam George Gascon to refuse their invitation to defend himself against recall

Scott said he asked Shelan Joseph, a longtime public defender who is now a deputy district attorney in Gascon’s office who is handling the annoying push, about his argument for the request.

“He has seen the list and the list of good behaviors in prison, which is amazing, anyone wants release for someone like him,” Scott said. “But it was an inappropriate place for our family to share that information, and when he tried to convince me he had already filed his decision. It’s over. We’re just a political pan.”

According to Los Angeles-based trial attorney and former federal prosecutor Newama Rahmani, Collins has been asked to hit the victim’s family without any practical effect, as California has announced a moratorium on the death penalty and has not done so. A death sentence within 15 years.

‘Victims of crime suffer more’

He told Gadget Clock Digital that “now, victims of crime hire lawyers to assert their rights under Mercy’s law and suffer more because of the fight against the same prosecutors who are believed to be doing so on behalf of the victim’s advocates.” “In this case, Rose’s daughter had to hire former district attorney Steve Cooley to oppose Gascon’s defense, which reads exactly like a defense summary and not like prosecution filing.”

Fred Rose and his family in an unadulterated photo taken by his honest father.

Fred Rose and his family in an unadulterated photo taken by his honest father.
(Bob Baker)

READ Also  As Afghan Cities Fall to Taliban, Brutal New Chapter Unfolds

Rose’s family lawyers appear to have seen similar filings.

Cooley and Kathy Cady, another former Los Angeles prosecutor, filed a notice of appearance in a county courthouse on February 17, claiming the victims’ rights, two days after Gascon’s office filed a restraining order.

Gascon recall: 98% of Los Angeles prosecutors voted in favor of expelling DAK

“The criminal justice system is designed as a countermeasure that requires a prosecutor and a defense attorney,” they wrote. “If there are two defense attorneys and no prosecutors, the system does not work.”

“If there are two defense attorneys and no prosecutors, the system does not work.”

– Steve Cooley and Cathy Cady, former Los Angeles prosecutor

They added that victims have the right to expect officials to “perform their duties properly and ethically” and to maintain their oath of office.

“When the evidence indicates that there is a collusion between the district attorney’s office and the defense, the court is the final and only gatekeeper to ensure that justice is done and the rights of the victims are upheld,” Cooley and Cady wrote.

Alex Bastian, special adviser to DA Gascon, said the office did not seek Collins’ release and added that a disturbing hearing had not yet been scheduled. He added that Gascon was consistently clear with his outspoken opposition to the death penalty.

“We are not asking for his release, we are asking for a life sentence without the possibility of parole,” he told Gadget Clock Digital. “This is something I think is important to note. We are not asking him to express annoyance over anything that would put him in front of the parole board.”

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon is facing withdrawal attempts and criticism from various quarters over his criminal justice reform.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon is facing withdrawal attempts and criticism from various quarters over his criminal justice reform.
(Getty Images)

In Joseph’s filing, he described Collins as a “young man” at the time of the murder. He was 21 years old – but Bastian noted that the California Penal Code distinguishes between young people and adolescents.

Joseph further noted that the case involved “robbery of a victim” and murder.

“There were a lot of victims,” ​​Scott said in response to that line of filing. “My whole family, we are the victim’s family.”

“There were a lot of victims. My whole family, we are the victim’s family.”

– Heather Scott

He said Rose’s widow fled the state almost immediately to escape the pain of his wife and three children and to kill for fear of their safety.

READ Also  Juventus, Chasing Style, Forgets the Substance

Joseph argued that Collins experienced “childhood distress” and suffered from ADHD and possibly depression. He started using alcohol at the age of 9. And he noted that Collins, who had been in prison for 30 years, had “not committed any serious offense for more than 20 years.”

However, Scott said he was told by prosecutors in the 1990s that Collins had committed serious violations at San Quentin State Prison.

Banners have been raised around Los Angeles accusing Gascon of exploding "Free from crime and death" On the population.

Banners were spread at the Gascon explosion around Los Angeles, accusing the population of “revealing crime and death.”
(Gadget Clock Digital)

“In 20 years he had no writing, he was educated, he got a paralegal certificate himself and was involved in various activities,” Bastian said.

Under a provision called Mercy Law, victims of crime and their close relatives have certain rights to appear in court – particularly those involved in sentencing.

Fred Roges’ mother, Doris Baker, signed up for the notice but died in 2020 after signing the Covid-19 deal, Scott said. According to Joseph’s filing, Efty Sharony, a victim advocate in the Gascons office, tracked down and instead contacted Rose’s widow Sharon, along with Rose’s honest father, Bob Baker.

The filing further states that Sharonie left messages for Rose’s two adult children, Justin and Amy, a claim their sister, Heather Scott, disputed in multiple conversations.

‘I really want to hear’

Joseph wrote that Baker said it would be “acceptable” if Collins’ death sentence was overturned until he was “out of jail” – and claimed “he indicated he did not want to go to court for a disturbing hearing.”

But in a lawsuit filed in court last Thursday, the 70-year-old unemployed man claimed his right to be present.

“Although I understood Mrs. Sharney’s statement that the defendant would spend the rest of her life in prison, I did not realize that the District Attorney’s Office was going to re-convict the defendant,” Baker wrote. “I wasn’t asked if I wanted to hear my voice. I wanted to hear about this important thing.”

Bastian said Victim Advocates will continue to work with Rose’s family in the DA’s office.

“In this case, we have the utmost respect and sympathy for the families of the victims, as well as all the families who have been abused, and we will continue to do our best to provide trauma-informed services to the victims and their families,” he said.

On January 23, 1992, Fred Rose left his Palmdale office for lunch. He never came back. Collins abducted him at gunpoint, used his debit card to withdraw $ 200 after 4pm at Northbridge, about 50 miles away, and shot him twice in the head two hours later in North Hollywood.

Witnesses heard gunshots

Three eyewitnesses heard gunshots and saw Rose’s oldmobile leave the area. At about 8:45 a.m., a Jagger saw Rose on the ground near a nearby train track – but at first thought he was just drunk and didn’t call 911 until he ran past her again and noticed blood.

He died at the hospital the next day. By then, Collins was more than 140 miles from Bakersfield, with Rose’s car hanging out at a friend’s house. Collins and three others used the car in a nearby gang-related shooting, but no one was injured. They were devastated and taken into custody. The other three later testified that Collins had confessed to the murder.

READ Also  Binghamton University slaps down professor's 'progressive stacking' section of syllabus for 'non-white folks'

Police found Rose’s wallet in the car and a bullet used to kill her and an empty shell cover. Collins was convicted of murder on September 30, 1993, and was executed on November 2 of that year. In 1996, after an appeal, he was sentenced to death again, and this was confirmed after another appeal in 2010.

Prior to Rose’s murder, Collins’ criminal history stretched back to the mid-1980s, when he was still a teenager, and it was alleged that he started a fire with a Molotov cocktail. Court documents show he is accused of stabbing a man in the back, hitting a woman in a car, wielding a knife and racial slurs while attacking a 15-year-old black man, threatening Selmet with a razor and kicking deputies for questioning about the incident. .

Scott said his biggest fear was that if the death penalty was abolished, life without parole could upset the line of life with parole and one day regain freedom.

“If it was intended it would have been something different than a life change without the possibility of parole,” Bastian said. “The reason we apply for life without the possibility of parole here is because we believe it will be a fair result.”

Sarah Rampoff of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

