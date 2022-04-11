California, New York handled COVID-19 lockdowns the worst, Florida among the best, a new study shows



A new study graded states how well they handled coronavirus epidemics and subsequent restrictions and lockdowns, showing a stark contrast between liberal and conservative states.

The Committee for the Study of Prosperity compares state performance on metrics, including economics, education, and mortality from viruses, and examines how states and their respective governments have managed the epidemic response.

“Closing their economies and schools was the biggest mistake of governors and state officials during the Covid, especially in the Blue States,” Steve Moore, co-founder of the committee, told Samridhi Anlish, Gadget Clock Digital. “We hope that the results of this study will persuade governors not to close schools and businesses the next time we have a new virus variant.”

The report said New York, California, New Jersey and Illinois had the worst coronavirus response, performing “poorly on every measure”.

These states had “age-consistent mortality rates; they had high unemployment and significant GDP losses, and they closed their schools much longer than in almost all other states,” the report added.

States like Utah, Nebraska and Florida, which are ruled by all Republicans, have the highest scores on the list, first, second and fifth, respectively.

The study found no correlation between the states that enforced stricter travel, occupation and dining restrictions with the lower total death toll.

“The study examines other studies that have found that locking down businesses, shops, churches, schools and restaurants has had almost no effect on health outcomes across the state,” the report concluded. “States with tight lockdowns did not perform virtually well in the coveted mortality rate that states were open to for most business.”

Throughout the first two years of the epidemic, liberal states were widely praised for their restrictions when conservative states were humiliated.