California, New York, Illinois used COVID-19 relief funds to push CRT in schools



Blue states across the country are using billions of taxpayer dollars from President Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package to push the core principles of Critical Ethics (CRT) into public schools.

The American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act, which Democrats passed in March 2021 without any Republican support, was billed by the Democratic Party as a requirement to reopen schools during the COVID-19 epidemic. However, the law provides more than 2 122 billion for the Primary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER), which has helped multiple states implement “inherent bias” and “anti-racism” training, among other programs, according to a study by One Nation and by Gadget Clock Digital. Verified.

In February 2021, before the law was passed, the White House told Fox Business that ESSER funding would provide schools with the resources needed to “safely reopen and provide full services to their students.”

Sen. Rafael Warnak, D-Ga. Democrats like this have described the ARP as a matter of life and death.

“This is a moment where it is very clear that public policy is literally a matter of life and death,” Warnok told Sen in February 2021. Chuck Count, DN.Y. At a news conference, he said the bill would provide “more than $ 4 billion to the state of Georgia through 12 schools to help students, teachers and staff stay safe and healthy and address learning disabilities.”

Shortly after the signing of the Biden Act on March 11, 2021, the U.S. Department of Education announced that ESSER would be used to “socially, emotionally, meet students and educators to implement the CDC’s proposed prevention and mitigation strategies for K-12 schools.” . ” And the need for mental health, invest in strategies to deal with lost instructional time and courageously tackle the inequalities caused by the epidemic. “

After the bill was passed, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said, “My priority right now is to reopen as many schools as possible as soon as possible, safely.”

In August 2021, the U.S. Department of Education released a report offering strategies on how states should use ARP funds to support families and reintegrate students to return to private education.

The DoE report states that “the reconstruction from COVID-19 is an opportunity to re-examine and reinforce school policies,” and that some school systems may see the need to “change culture” to ensure “fair reopening” for all students.

The report recommends that states build trust with families to assist in personal education by providing frequent contact with families, applying universal indoor masking, providing immunization access and other measures, including addressing issues cited by families of color. To “use ARP funds না not to return to personal education, such as” fear of xenophobic and racist harassment. ”

The DoE report states that school districts should “implement strategies designed for systematic change at the local and school levels.”

“Teachers should use well-designed survey tools to assess and reflect on their school culture, climate and policies, and to learn what practices can protect all students from feeling safe, inclusive, and academically challenged and supported,” the report said. “Based on this information, they should be committed to improving the achievement of the goals of a safe, inclusive, and supportive learning environment.”

The deadline to apply was June 7, 2021, and at least $ 46.5 billion has been allocated from the ARP ESSER fund to 13 states, including California, New York and Illinois, who plan to use the funds to implement CRT in their schools.

The California Department of Education received A 15.1 billion in ARP ESSER funding to implement its school reopening plan, which included $ 1.5 billion for school staff training on “essentials” such as “inclusive biased training.”

The California DoE plan uses funds to “increase teacher training and resources” in areas such as “anti-discrimination strategies,” “environmental literacy,” “ethnic studies,” and “LGBTQ + cultural skills.”

In November 2021, Cardona said he was “overwhelmed” to approve California’s plan, laying the groundwork for ways to use an unprecedented supply of federal resources to address the urgent needs and better development of American children. “

The New York State Department of Education (NYSED) was provided $ 9 billion in ARP ESSER funding to implement its reopening plan, which supported “putting DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) at the center of NYSED’s work” with all local education agencies.

Funding has helped NYSED’s Civic Readiness Task Force develop a DEI plan to provide “culturally responsive sustainable guidance and staff development on issues such as student support practice, privileges, inherent bias and response to stress.” The approved plan recommends that schools use socio-emotional learning [SEL] “Supporting anti-racism and anti-discrimination work.”

The plan states that the New York State Board of Regents is committed to “building an ecosystem of success based on diversity, equity, inclusion, access, opportunity, innovation, trust, respect, care, relationship-building and more. Budget process, resources.” The Board’s policy is to promote diversity, equality and inclusion in all NYS districts and schools through the development of allocation and board policy … “

Citing the board’s DEI framework, the plan says “equity fighters” are currently working to create a “more diverse, more equitable and more inclusive” school community across the state, and their efforts should be “recognized and appreciated.”

Cardona approved the plan in August 2021, saying it would “help ensure that your state’s districts and schools can continue to reopen safely; support sustainable access to private instruction throughout the summer and next school year; and the social, coronavirus epidemic (COVID).” -19) The impact on students’ mental, emotional health and academic needs, especially those most affected by the epidemic. “

In Illinois, 5.1 billion ARP ESSER funds were provided to the State Board of Education for its reopening plan, which implemented strategies with an emphasis on “equity and diversity.” The plan provides training to school districts on issues such as “anti-racism” and equity, and allocates a percentage of funds to form a statewide coalition to help school districts provide funding for projects to address problems related to “proportionately disrupted education and support groups affected by the epidemic.” (E.g., homeless, LGBQT [sic]Marginalized people). “

Illinois Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala cheered Cardona’s plan last year.

Ayala said in August 2021, “We are doing our best to ensure that every student can go to school in person this autumn.” Retention and mental health and academic growth of students. “

There are at least ten other states, including Michigan, New Jersey and Virginia, that have used or plan to use billions of dollars of ARP funds to implement specific CRT policies for their state education departments.

The US Department of Education released its equity action plan earlier this month, pledging to ensure a “fair effect” of the ARP ESSER fund and to invest in “resources to help advance civil rights”.

“We need to focus on changing the education system so that it truly expands opportunities for all students, regardless of their race, background, zip code, age or family income,” Cardona said in an April 14 press release announcing the plan.

One Nation President Steven Law Biden called the ARP a “huge bait-and-switch” used to educate children.

“It turns out that Biden’s so-called American rescue plan was a multi-trillion-dollar progressive shopping list, a huge bait and switch for life-saving COVID support,” Law said in a statement to Gadget Clock Digital. “It’s wrong to persuade kids to judge themselves and each other based on their skin color, and it has nothing to do with fighting cowardice or getting our economy back on track.”

The news comes as the American rescue plan faces intense scrutiny for its impact on the U.S. economy after inflation rose to a staggering 8.5% last month. Some economists, including a former economic adviser to the Obama administration, have blamed the 1.9 COVID-19 relief package for overheating the economy.

The Department of Education has issued a statement to Gadget Clock Digital stating that curriculum decisions are made at the local level, not by the department.

“The department is not encouraging the use of American Rescue Plan funds to teach CRT – and any claims to the contrary are clearly false,” the statement said. “The Department believes that politicians should stay away from curriculum decisions that are best for engaging with parents, families and the local school community at the local level.”

“The American Rescue Plan Fund – essential for the almost 100% safe reopening of our schools – is helping school communities recover from COVID-19, providing vital resources to help students make up for lost learning time and provide them with emotional health,” it continued. . “As we have repeatedly told your outlet, and it is on the department’s website, curriculum decisions are made at the local level.”

The Illinois State Board of Education said in a statement that “ISBE is using the funds to help students recover academically from the epidemic.”

The Department of Education in New York and California did not immediately return requests for comment.