California oil spill closes beaches and renews calls for drilling ban

In response to a question, Mr. Wilser suggested that an anchor could hit the pipeline. He said his company’s employees first noticed the oil flash on Saturday morning and started work to stop the leak. But some energy experts said the company should have known about the leak before the oil appeared because gauges monitoring the pressure in the pipeline should have alerted officials.

US Coast Guard Captain Rebecca Ore said oil had been found from Huntington Beach to Laguna Beach and the agency was helping to contain the spill with skimmers. The agency was operating flights and reviewing models to determine the direction of the oil, which was heading south.

Newport Beach Mayor Brad Avery said “very little oil” was coming ashore on Monday. “I think this is the worst – and I’m saying this with caution – can be over.”

Amplify announced in August that it was rolling out new pipes designed to improve production and protect against leaks. An increase in production by its California subsidiary, Beta Offshore, was scheduled to begin in September.

Ed Hirst, a finance professor at the University of Houston who specializes in oil transportation, said he didn’t think the piping operation had anything to do with the leak. He said it appeared that the leak was in a separate transport pipeline that runs along the ocean floor.

“What bothers me is that the leak went undetected for so long,” said Mr. Hirsch. “The company should have detected the loss under pressure sooner,” he said. “They realized they couldn’t be so lackadaisical.”

According to Bill Carrom, executive director of the Pipeline Safety Trust, a nonprofit group in Bellingham, Wash., Beta Offshore had a 2,000-gallon spill from a pipeline between two platforms, Eureka and Ely, in 1999, for which the operator had to pay $48,000. Fine was imposed. Beta Offshore also had four federal compliance violations or warnings from the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, a federal agency that is part of the Department of Transportation, between 2008 and 2010 involving welding, valve and risk management procedures.