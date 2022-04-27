California parents, students protest high school’s plans to cut honors classes for equity reasons



Hundreds of parents and students in San Diego last week protested a withdrawal plan to move 11th-grade honors classes at the city’s largest high school for equity purposes, according to local reports.

An April 13 email from Michelle Irwin, principal of Patrick Henry High School (PHS), said the school’s 11th grade history and English honors courses would be dropped following the school’s decision last year to drop advanced world history, advanced physics. According to The San Diego Tribune, advanced biology and two other classes for gifted students.

“We are eliminating 11th grade English and history honors courses. This change will align our English and history course offers with what is currently offered in 9th, 10th and 12th grades at PHHS,” a document attached to Irwin’s email said. The National Desk, obtained by which, falls.

Until Tuesday, however, those honors classes were restored after discussions with the school community.

“We will continue to offer our current series of Honors and AP courses. In addition, we are pleased to announce that Patrick Henry, a District Pilot of the Honors for All” course options, will participate to offer more opportunities in grades 9 and 10. Our students will receive weighted credit. ” Irwin said in a Tuesday email to parents. “We will be reaching out to our 11th grade students and parents in the coming weeks for information on their course choices for the 2022-23 school year.”

Irwin continued: “We are proud of the work being done at Patrick Henry High School to support the district’s goal of increasing student access to challenging course offers while ensuring high expectations. Academic standards for students. I want to make it clear that Patrick Henry’s Something great, and we plan to continue this legacy of excellence. “

Irwin, part of a document sent to the school community on April 13, entitled “Reasons for Change,” states that the changes withdrawn from cuThe rricula will help “create more balanced heterogeneous groupings; eliminate stigma,” and “provide a well-balanced course for all students.”

“Our goal is to have students from all ethnic and socio-economic backgrounds represented in our courses. Various factors, including access to education, adult bias and a person’s self-generated identity, contribute to the inequality we currently experience,” the document continues.

The move sparked protests by hundreds of students and parents last week. More than 2,000 people have signed a petition on Change.org opposing the change. The school held two zoom meetings after protests last week to get input from parents.

“[H]At Henry, we are proud to be working to support our students and to align our goals with our district goals by expanding student access through rigorous coursework, “Irwin told KNSD.” We also acknowledge that we are moving in the right direction. Students and parents have concerns, so we’ll pause and get more input from parents as well as students because we want to make it a collaborative effort. “

Neither Irwin nor the San Diego Unified School District responded immediately to Gadget Clock Digital, but district spokesman Mike Murad told KNSD that the school would break the change “after hearing from students today and parents who have recently asked questions.”

Murad added that the break would allow school members to “continue the discussion on how to best enable each student to reach their full potential academically.”