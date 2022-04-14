California proposes ban on sale of gas vehicles by 2035



California regulators on Thursday unveiled a plan to ban the sale of new gas cars by 2035, the state’s latest effort to combat greenhouse gas emissions.

The California Air Resources Board’s plan calls for 35% of new car sales in the state to be battery or hydrogen powered by 2026, according to CNBC. The board will vote on the proposal in August.

The order, if implemented, would represent the outcome of Democratic California Governor Gavin News’ September 2020 executive order aimed at banning new gas and diesel vehicles by 2035.

“Pull away from the gas pump,” Newsom said. “Let us no longer fall prey to geopolitical dictators who control the global supply chain and the global market.”

According to CNBC, sales of electric vehicles in the state are growing, representing about 8% of total sales in 2020 and more than 12% in 2021.