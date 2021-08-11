California regulators are voting on solar mandates for new buildings.

Builders would be required to include solar power and battery storage in high-rise and commercial multi-family projects under a plan the California Energy Commission is expected to approve on Wednesday.

The plan, which would take effect on January 1, 2023, also includes incentives to phase out natural gas from new buildings and to make it easier to add batteries to existing solar systems in single-family homes. The provisions would complement requirements that came into effect last year, which require new single-family homes and multi-family dwellings up to three stories to include solar power.

Wednesday’s vote is a key step before the California Building Standards Commission reviews this requirement as part of its approval of all state building code changes in December.