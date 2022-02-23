California school district makes masks optional for students, breaks with Newsom statewide mandate



A school district in California has voted to make masks optional for students inside the classroom, Govt. Gavin broke NewsMate’s statewide indoor school mask mandate, a school board official told Gadget Clock that parents should “have the right to decide what is best for their children.”

The Rancho Santa Fe School District School Board, which enrolls about 500 elementary school students, voted 3-2 in a meeting this week to make the mask-wearing option – giving parents a chance to decide whether their children should cover their faces at school.

Annette Ross, vice president of the board, told Gadget Clock: “It’s important that we listen to the guardians of our community – that’s why we were elected to the board – to be their voice.” “They cried in front of our board and asked us to offer them a mask option.”

Ross, who voted to make masks optional at school, told Gadget Clock that the school board was feeling “outpooling of support.”

“Our decision was met with a lasting congratulations,” he said.

Ross, a mother of five and a writer, told Gadget Clock that two years after the COVID-19 epidemic, “the conversation is not about the dangers of COVID, but about the problems caused by the mask.”

“We know that the need for speech therapy has skyrocketed across the county,” Ross explained. “Children, especially young children, suffer from not seeing the faces of their teachers, and often, they are unable to take social cues.”

Ross added that “test scores are declining in all states,” and said children are “emotionally stunned, and many are scared.”

“Parents say they cry before they go to school,” Ross said. “We’ve built a population of children with anxiety, and we’ve missed our students’ smiles for two years.”

Parents have to decide

Ross told Gadget Clock that he believes parents should have the “right to decide what is best for their children.”

“Parents are their strongest advocate,” he said. “From the time a baby is born, every health decision for that baby is made by the parent or guardian. They can choose how to protect them. The problem is how much was compromised and questioned during the epidemic.”

Ross, however, told Gadget Clock that he “fully” believed that masks were “an important part of protection when the epidemic began.”

“None of us, even the health officials who spoke differently, really understood what we were up against,” Ross said. “But we’ve gone far beyond that.”

Ross, in a swipe at News, said the governor “doesn’t even wear a mask to big sporting events.”

“The Super Bowl was full of masks. The mask mandate was lifted for everyone, but for the students? Why would they be punished?” Ross said. “It’s unreasonable.”

He added: “It has nothing to do with science, but it is politically motivated, and it is unacceptable.”

Ross told Gadget Clock that it was “important to follow the law”, but that “as thinkers, we also need to distinguish between right and wrong.”

The California mask mandate was applied during emergencies when the epidemic began.

“The epidemic no longer qualifies as an epidemic and an emergency,” he said. “People who signed the Declaration of Independence were not popular. Some gave their lives and lost everything because they believed in freedom.”

“What we did was a child’s move, but the right example to set for our students and the community,” Ross says.

‘We can disagree. … This is freedom ‘

Meanwhile, for parents who feel their children should continue wearing masks inside the classroom, Ross says: “Wear these!”

“They too can choose what is right for their child,” Ross told Gadget Clock. “If they want to wear a mask, they should.”

Ross said the move creates a mask “alternative”.

“The option is a choice, and I hope our community can respect that we can make different choices,” Ross said, adding that it is a “wonderful learning opportunity for our students.”

“As adults we should show civic discourse. We may agree, but we still support each other,” Ross said. “It’s freedom and I believe we can do it.”

The move by the school board for the Rancho Santa Fe school district comes after California lifted the indoor mask mandate for vaccinators. The Newsom administration, however, has abandoned the school mask mandate and continues to require the wearing of masks in public transit, healthcare facilities and airports.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghali, earlier this month, said the school mask mandate and other COVID-19 protocols would be re-evaluated February 28, and assured that the mandate would eventually be lifted for schoolchildren. , If not. “

California’s move to keep school mask mandates in place follows New York City, Washington, DC, and other Democrat-led areas where officials have largely removed the need for face masks – except inside classrooms.