California sea urchins are destroying coastal kelp forests

The uni, the delicate flesh inside the spiny shell of a urchin, is a precious delicacy. So it might seem like a surplus of urchins would be good business for commercial divers, but Mr Trumper explained that the opposite is true. Off the California coast, purple urchins are mostly inedible because they contain little or no uni. After overgrazing coastal kelp and ravaging red urchin populations, purple urchins are now starving. Worse yet, they can exist in this state of starvation for decades, waiting to see any kelp spores that prevent kelp forests from growing back.

Mr Trumper, now in his 50s, has been diving since he was 10 years old, with his father, the founder of the commercial fishery Pacific Rim Seafood. “We had a lot of markets that we lost because we couldn’t supply them with the product,” he said. Now, she’s at a loss as to what to do: “It’s the only job I had.” Mr Trumper’s own son, like many other urchin divers in the area, seeks mostly nonfishing work.

This paucity of edible urchins has also affected restaurants, just as Americans were developing a palate for the delicacy. Uni has long been a staple of Japanese and Italian cuisine, but it can be found on plates in as far-flung places as Chile and is rapidly making its way into California cuisine.