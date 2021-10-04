California sea urchins are destroying coastal kelp forests
Albion, Calif. — A decade ago, when Gary Trumper dived for sea urchins, the docks here were filled with commercial fishing vessels. Mr Trumper and his diving partner, Byron Kohler, would proceed through a mass of tangled kelp and return after a few hours of work, which Mr Koehler described as enough red urine to sink a 26-foot boat Was.
not anymore. Today, more than 95 percent of California’s coastal kelp is gone, consumed by a population explosion of purple sea urchins over the past seven years. This spread has created dead zones known as “urchin barren”, where carpets of urchins can be seen for miles. One such barren encircles 400 miles of shoreline from Marin County to the Oregon border.
“This gulf must be brimmed with kelp,” said Mr Trumper, pointing to the side of his boat.
The problem has spread throughout the international seafood market and created an environmental crisis along the California coast. Fishermen, state officials and now some entrepreneurs are scrambling to slow and even reverse the losses. Among the broad solutions proposed are aggressive aquaculture programs and the deployment of robotic predators – a type of Roomba – for urchins.
The uni, the delicate flesh inside the spiny shell of a urchin, is a precious delicacy. So it might seem like a surplus of urchins would be good business for commercial divers, but Mr Trumper explained that the opposite is true. Off the California coast, purple urchins are mostly inedible because they contain little or no uni. After overgrazing coastal kelp and ravaging red urchin populations, purple urchins are now starving. Worse yet, they can exist in this state of starvation for decades, waiting to see any kelp spores that prevent kelp forests from growing back.
Mr Trumper, now in his 50s, has been diving since he was 10 years old, with his father, the founder of the commercial fishery Pacific Rim Seafood. “We had a lot of markets that we lost because we couldn’t supply them with the product,” he said. Now, she’s at a loss as to what to do: “It’s the only job I had.” Mr Trumper’s own son, like many other urchin divers in the area, seeks mostly nonfishing work.
This paucity of edible urchins has also affected restaurants, just as Americans were developing a palate for the delicacy. Uni has long been a staple of Japanese and Italian cuisine, but it can be found on plates in as far-flung places as Chile and is rapidly making its way into California cuisine.
Nico Pea, chef de cuisine at Octavia, a fine-dining restaurant in San Francisco, says that the urchin, available on California’s North Shore, has “a lovely umami flavor with ocean salinity,” adding that “the texture is super luscious.” He serves it in his dramatic spiny urchin shell with a side of cultured butter and brioche toast.
He first encountered uni while working at the pasta station in Quince, a three-Michelin-starred restaurant across town, where it was cooked and used to thicken a cream sauce. Uni is incredibly delicate—its melt-in-your-mouth texture is part of its appeal—so less picturesque pieces that have lost their form can be turned into uni butter and used on pasta dishes. Mr. Pea says he jumped at the chance to add uni to Octavia’s menu because it sells so well and fits with his culinary philosophy of leaning on locally sourced ingredients.
But since July, he has been struggling to achieve it. “I noticed that there is far less than what I was able to get before,” he said, adding that other cooks have had to eliminate the uni dish entirely.
The urchin problem began with “a perfect storm of bad things for kelp” in 2014, according to Laura Rogers-Bennett, a research associate at the University of California, Davis, and a scientist at the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. There was a major oceanic heat wave from 2014 to 2016, driven by climate change and El Nio weather events.
Simultaneously, the main predators of sea urchins, the sunflower sea stars, were wiped out by a sea star wasting syndrome. This created what fishermen and scientists call a “purple carpet”, where urchins wait for any shoots of kelp to grow into a hungry “zombie” stage, thus turning the area into a lifeless urchin barren. And without any uni meat, urchins are unattractive to other predators like sea otters.
Uni divers like Mr Trumper and Mr Koehler were the first to notice this problem. “They took over the shallows and spread like wildfire,” Mr Trumper said.
During the 2015 survey season, Ms. Rogers-Bennett said she remembered thinking, “Oh my god, there are purple urchins everywhere, and there’s no kelp canopy.”
Kelp forests, commonly referred to by marine biologists as the “lungs of the sea” because of how they sequester carbon, are essential to a healthy ocean ecosystem. The decline of California kelp forests sent other marine populations, including red abalone, into such a death spiral that the California Fish and Game Commission closed that abalone fishery in 2017 and announced it would reopen until at least 2026. Won’t open from
Ms. Rogers-Bennett explained that tackling the problem now, while even modest amounts of kelp remain, is of utmost importance. “If we go to zero kelps, trying to restore them is an enormous amount of work,” she said. But the outcry has been mostly confined to the food and conservation sectors. “If 90 percent of the trees in California went missing,” Ms. Rogers-Bennett said, “then I think people would be more concerned about the problem.”
The problem has resulted in an unlikely partnership between business interests and protectionists. On a foggy morning in late August, Mr. Trumper and Mr. Kohler are not diving for the commercial seafood industry; They are working for Reef Check, a non-profit organization that has partnered with the state government to tackle the problem.
Mr Trumper and Mr Koehler are being paid a one-day rate to each break down urine from designated areas. The urchins are then brought to Reef Check’s laboratory where they are analyzed and then used for composting, paving or other purposes. Mr Trumper explained that these days, working for conservation organizations is the only way he can make a reliable income, but added that at the same time, he was “making enough money to keep the lights on.” At the end of the day, they collect hundreds of spiny spiny purple urchins from a designated area smaller than an Olympic-sized swimming pool. His haul fills two large industrial garbage cans.
Morgan Murphy-Canella, a kelp-restoration coordinator at Reef Check who worked with Mr Trumper and Mr Koehler, said working with commercial divers is important not only to minimize the devastating impact on local industries, but also because They know the ocean best. “They have thousands of underwater hours,” she said. “They know the rock really well. They are able to notice patterns.”
So far, their efforts seem to be helping. Mr Trumper says kelp is growing again in areas where he has pulled urchins. Ms Murphy-Canella said a similar project in Noyo Bay in Mendocino County showed promising results. “This type of restoration works,” she said. But he is far from optimistic. “How do we use it extensively?” he said. “It’s impossible to clear a whole beach of urchins.”
Last year, Ms. Rogers-Bennett’s team at UC Davis collaborated with a company called Archinomics, which was working on similar problems in Norway and Japan. Together with the Nature Conservancy, they worked to determine whether their technologies were transferable to California.
They began a one-year study to see if they could take starved urchins and make them commercially viable. Arachinomics hired divers to pick up hungry urchins from barrens and bring them to aquaculture tanks on land, where they were fed pellets made from discarded seaweed scraps. Brian Tsuyoshi Takeda, chief executive of Archinomics, explained that the choice of feed is incredibly important. “If a urchin is sitting on a dead herring, it will taste like that herring,” he said. “A urchin eating umami-rich kelp will essentially taste like a lot of umami.”
At the end of 12 weeks on this diet, when the urchin shells were torn in half, the inside was a thick, dark yellow uni. The company has begun trial sales in the United States and is selling a large market in Japan. While the business aspect appears to be working, Ms. Rogers-Bennett was upbeat about the ecological impacts. “It’s actually better than sustainable,” she said, “because the more you fish it, the better the kelp is from the forest. It’s a restorative seafood product.”
Asked what his company will do if they succeed in clearing barren off the southern California coast where they are currently working, Mr. Tsuyoshi Takeda said he anticipates no shortage of work. First, they will move to the coast, clearing barren in northern California and Oregon. And all over the world urchins are barren.
Another company, Marauder Robotics, is in the process of developing artificially intelligent underwater predator robots that collect urchins from the ocean floor. It is currently being used in Southern California. In 2018, the company’s chief executive, Dennis Yancy, estimated that one robot could do the job of 75 commercial divers.
While such efforts undoubtedly dent the problem, ReefCheck’s Ms. Murphy-Canella argues that “the solution is going to be multiple avenues working together.”
“We can’t eat our way out,” she said.
#California #sea #urchins #destroying #coastal #kelp #forests
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.