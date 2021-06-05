California Selects Its First Vaccinated Lottery Prize Winners

Gov. Gavin Newsom of California kicked off the state’s Covid-19 vaccine lottery on Friday, drawing the primary batch of $50,000 winners on a livestream.

“There are actual winners right here,” remarked the governor, standing in entrance of a lottery wheel, a ball machine and a glittering gold lamé curtain on the headquarters of the California Lottery.

The 15 prize recipients within the “Vax for the Win” program have been pulled from the state’s nameless registry of greater than 21 million Californians — 70 p.c of adults — who’ve acquired at the very least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. (If a winner has solely acquired the primary of two pictures, that individual should full the vaccination to assert the prize.)

They have been publicly recognized solely by county and registry quantity; state privateness legal guidelines prohibit the discharge of any names with out permission from the winner. Registration is automated by the state’s immunization database.