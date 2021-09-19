California #Senate #Passes #Bill #Reinforcing #Amazon #Labor #Model

Amazon has not commented on the bill, but has said that it prepares performance targets for individual employees over time based on their experience level and that the targets take into account employee health and safety. The company has emphasized that less than 1 per cent of the terminations are related to underperformance.

business and economy Updates Sep 17, 2021, 4:06 PM ET

The bill would require Amazon and other warehouse employers to disclose productivity quotas to workers and regulators, and would allow workers to sue over quotas that prevent them from taking breaks and following safety protocols.

While it’s not clear how big of an impact the bill will have on Amazon’s operations, limiting the company’s hourly productivity quota will likely affect its costs more than its ability to continue to deliver next-day and same-day deliveries.

“I think it’s all about the money, not what the system is set up to handle,” said Mark Wolfratt, president of supply-chain and logistics consulting firm MWPVL International. “If you told me, ‘Bring the rate from 350 to 300 per hour,’ I’d say, ‘Well, we need to add more people to the operation – maybe we need 120 people instead of 100.

A report by the Strategic Organizing Center, a group backed by four labor unions, shows Amazon’s serious injury rate nationally was nearly twice that of the rest of the warehousing industry last year.

“They’ll say, ‘Always pivot, never twist,’ all this stuff you’re supposed to do,” said Nathan Morin, who spent more than three years packing and picking up items at an Amazon warehouse in California before visiting in December. had worked before. “But it is often impossible to follow proper body movements when building a rate.”

The company has vowed to improve workers’ safety and says it has spent more than $300 million this year on new safety measures.