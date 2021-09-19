California Senate Passes Bill Reinforcing Amazon Labor Model
In the latest sign of a growing scrutiny of Amazon’s labor practices, the California State Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that would set limits on production quotas for warehouse workers.
The bill, which passed the Senate 26-to-11, was written partly in response to the high rate of injuries at Amazon’s warehouses. The law prohibits companies from imposing production quotas that prevent workers from taking state-mandated breaks or using the bathroom when needed, or that prevent employers from complying with health and safety laws.
The Assembly, which passed an early version in May, is expected to approve the Senate measure by the end of the state’s legislative session on Friday.
“At the Amazon warehouse space, what we are trying to take is an increased use of quotas and discipline based on not meeting quotas, without the human factor of having to deal with a reason why a worker quota.” Can’t make it,” Assemblywoman Bill author Lorena Gonzalez said in an interview last week.
Governor Gavin Newsom did not indicate before the vote whether he would sign the bill, but his staff was involved in softening some of the provisions, paving the way for its passage.
Experts said the bill was new in its efforts to regulate warehouse quotas, which are as algorithmically tracked as Amazon’s, and make them transparent.
Beth Gutelius, director of research at the Center for Urban Economic Development, said, “I believe one of Amazon’s biggest competitive advantages over rivals is its ability to monitor their work force, provide workers with Motivates and disciplines workers to work fast. University of Illinois Chicago.
“It is unprecedented for a bill to intervene in the way technology is used in the workplace,” said Dr. Gutelius, who focuses on warehousing and logistics.
Business groups have strongly opposed the bill, complaining that it would lead to costly litigation and affect the entire industry, even though it is primarily intended to address labor practices in a single company.
Amazon has not commented on the bill, but has said that it prepares performance targets for individual employees over time based on their experience level and that the targets take into account employee health and safety. The company has emphasized that less than 1 per cent of the terminations are related to underperformance.
The bill would require Amazon and other warehouse employers to disclose productivity quotas to workers and regulators, and would allow workers to sue over quotas that prevent them from taking breaks and following safety protocols.
While it’s not clear how big of an impact the bill will have on Amazon’s operations, limiting the company’s hourly productivity quota will likely affect its costs more than its ability to continue to deliver next-day and same-day deliveries.
“I think it’s all about the money, not what the system is set up to handle,” said Mark Wolfratt, president of supply-chain and logistics consulting firm MWPVL International. “If you told me, ‘Bring the rate from 350 to 300 per hour,’ I’d say, ‘Well, we need to add more people to the operation – maybe we need 120 people instead of 100.
A report by the Strategic Organizing Center, a group backed by four labor unions, shows Amazon’s serious injury rate nationally was nearly twice that of the rest of the warehousing industry last year.
“They’ll say, ‘Always pivot, never twist,’ all this stuff you’re supposed to do,” said Nathan Morin, who spent more than three years packing and picking up items at an Amazon warehouse in California before visiting in December. had worked before. “But it is often impossible to follow proper body movements when building a rate.”
The company has vowed to improve workers’ safety and says it has spent more than $300 million this year on new safety measures.
Amazon is under increasing pressure from unions and other groups over its labor practices. A regional office of the National Labor Relations Board has indicated it may reverse a failed union election at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama on grounds that the company improperly interfered with the vote.
Objection to the election was brought by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which led the organizing campaign.
The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which backed the California bill and whose local officials have helped derail tax exemptions for Amazon in Indiana and provided approval for an Amazon facility in Colorado, to unite Amazon workers Committed to providing “all necessary resources”.
“This is a historic victory for workers at Amazon and other major warehouse companies,” Ron Herrera, an official at Teamsters, president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, said in a statement. “These workers have been on the front lines during the pandemic, suffering debilitating injuries from unsafe quotas.”
