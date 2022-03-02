California shooting suspect arrested following manhunt, shelter-in-place order, authorities say



Residents of Monte Rio’s small California community were told to take refuge in the area Tuesday as authorities searched the area for an “armed and dangerous” gunman accused of shooting and killing a man that morning.

According to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected gunman, Francisco Gonzalez, was arrested without incident after a manhunt Tuesday. He was taken into custody about 15 miles southeast of Monte Rio, where the shooting took place.

The sheriff’s office wrote on Twitter, “Gonzalez is in custody.” “Thanks to the alert community members who called us to see him.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Gonzalez, 32, allegedly shot an unidentified victim in the Willow and Alder street areas south of the Russian River around 10:30 a.m. local time.

The victim was a member of the Gonzalez family, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office told KPIX-TV in San Francisco.

“It was an isolated incident, a kind of family unrest, a kind of family conflict,” the sergeant said. Juan Valencia.

The San Francisco Bay Area Fox 2 reported that a video of the scene contained a huge police presence, which saw officers, in some armored trucks, entering a wooded area. Other officers were seen operating a checkpoint.

The shooting and search for Gonzalez persuaded the sheriff’s office to issue a shelter-in-place order for the Monte Rio area east of the Bohemian Highway and south and east of the river. The area includes River Boulevard and Bohemian Avenue and their adjoining roads, authorities said.

Monte Rio, with a population of about 1,000, is located about 75 miles north of downtown San Francisco.