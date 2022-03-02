World

California shooting suspect arrested following manhunt, shelter-in-place order, authorities say

2 days ago
Add Comment
by admin
California shooting suspect arrested following manhunt, shelter-in-place order, authorities say
Written by admin
California shooting suspect arrested following manhunt, shelter-in-place order, authorities say

California shooting suspect arrested following manhunt, shelter-in-place order, authorities say

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Residents of Monte Rio’s small California community were told to take refuge in the area Tuesday as authorities searched the area for an “armed and dangerous” gunman accused of shooting and killing a man that morning.

According to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected gunman, Francisco Gonzalez, was arrested without incident after a manhunt Tuesday. He was taken into custody about 15 miles southeast of Monte Rio, where the shooting took place.

The sheriff’s office wrote on Twitter, “Gonzalez is in custody.” “Thanks to the alert community members who called us to see him.”

Mississippi convicted murderer escapes jail for second time, Manhunt continues, authorities say

According to the sheriff’s office, Gonzalez, 32, allegedly shot an unidentified victim in the Willow and Alder street areas south of the Russian River around 10:30 a.m. local time.

The victim was a member of the Gonzalez family, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office told KPIX-TV in San Francisco.

Francisco Gonzalez, 32, is accused of shooting and killing a man Tuesday morning in Monte Rio.

Francisco Gonzalez, 32, is accused of shooting and killing a man Tuesday morning in Monte Rio.
(Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office)

“It was an isolated incident, a kind of family unrest, a kind of family conflict,” the sergeant said. Juan Valencia.

The San Francisco Bay Area Fox 2 reported that a video of the scene contained a huge police presence, which saw officers, in some armored trucks, entering a wooded area. Other officers were seen operating a checkpoint.

California church shooting: Father kills 3 children, fires gun at himself, police say

Huge police presence at the scene was captured on video.

Huge police presence at the scene was captured on video.
(KTVU (San Francisco Bay Area Fox 2))

READ Also  US Urges Court Not to Block Vaccine Mandate on Employers

The shooting and search for Gonzalez persuaded the sheriff’s office to issue a shelter-in-place order for the Monte Rio area east of the Bohemian Highway and south and east of the river. The area includes River Boulevard and Bohemian Avenue and their adjoining roads, authorities said.

Monte Rio, with a population of about 1,000, is located about 75 miles north of downtown San Francisco.

#California #shooting #suspect #arrested #manhunt #shelterinplace #order #authorities

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Conservative groups urge border states to use 'every legal means' to combat migrant crisis

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment