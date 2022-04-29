World

California socialite accused of running over and killing two children appears in court

A California woman who investigators say ran into West Los Angeles County when she hit and killed two children in September 2020 appeared in court for a preliminary hearing this week.

Rebecca Grossman, 58, will be tried for manslaughter, manslaughter with serious negligence, and death as a result of hit-and-run driving if the presiding judge decides there is sufficient evidence to go to trial.

Rebecca Grossman, co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation, arrived at the Van Nuys Courthouse for her preliminary hearing.

(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Deputies from the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office testified earlier this week that Grossman was driving a marked crosswalk at 70 mph when he hit 11-year-old Mark and 8-year-old Jacob Iskander, killing them both.

“I was driving and all of a sudden my airbag went off. Someone had to tell me about those kids, I was told the kids were involved,” he was heard saying to a depot of body camera footage taken in court, according to Fox 11 in Los Angeles.

After the crash, Grossman blew a .075 and .076 in a breathalyzer, slightly below the legal limit in California. He was detained about half a mile from the scene.

A sign shows a picture of Mark Iskander, 11, on the left, and a preliminary hearing was held outside the Van Nuys Courthouse for his brother, Jacob Iskander, 8, Rebecca Grossman.

(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Mark and Jacob’s mother testified at the trial earlier in the week, while the boys’ father testified Wednesday.

Karim Iskander told the court: “The killing of my sons is an indirect consequence of the reckless act that originally used the car as a weapon. .

Van Nuys left the courthouse during a luncheon break from a preliminary hearing for Nancy Iskander and her husband, Karim Rebecca Grossman, who is accused of murder and other counts, leaving Iskander's son Mark Iskander, 11, and Jacob Iskander behind in an accident in Westlake village. , 8, dead.

(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Investigators allege that Grossman was running with former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Scott Erickson at the time of the crash. He was charged last summer with reckless driving in connection with an accident.

Grossman, a co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation whose husband is a prominent plastic surgeon, is currently out on $ 2 million bail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

