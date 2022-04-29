California socialite accused of running over and killing two children appears in court



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A California woman who investigators say ran into West Los Angeles County when she hit and killed two children in September 2020 appeared in court for a preliminary hearing this week.

Rebecca Grossman, 58, will be tried for manslaughter, manslaughter with serious negligence, and death as a result of hit-and-run driving if the presiding judge decides there is sufficient evidence to go to trial.

Deputies from the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office testified earlier this week that Grossman was driving a marked crosswalk at 70 mph when he hit 11-year-old Mark and 8-year-old Jacob Iskander, killing them both.

“I was driving and all of a sudden my airbag went off. Someone had to tell me about those kids, I was told the kids were involved,” he was heard saying to a depot of body camera footage taken in court, according to Fox 11 in Los Angeles.

Family of Los Angeles woman killed as teenager in Lamborghini wins .8 18.85 million lawsuit

After the crash, Grossman blew a .075 and .076 in a breathalyzer, slightly below the legal limit in California. He was detained about half a mile from the scene.

Mark and Jacob’s mother testified at the trial earlier in the week, while the boys’ father testified Wednesday.

Karim Iskander told the court: “The killing of my sons is an indirect consequence of the reckless act that originally used the car as a weapon. .

Investigators allege that Grossman was running with former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Scott Erickson at the time of the crash. He was charged last summer with reckless driving in connection with an accident.

Grossman, a co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation whose husband is a prominent plastic surgeon, is currently out on $ 2 million bail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.