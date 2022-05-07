World

California socialite Rebecca Grossman ordered to stand trial in alleged hit-and-run deaths of two children

On Thursday, a Los Angeles-area socialite was ordered to face trial for an alleged hit-and-run that killed two children.

Rebecca Grossman, 58, several days ago in Los Angeles County Court, Superior Court Judge Shelley Samuels ruled Thursday that she should face charges against her, including two felony counts, including one count of murder, one count of murder with serious negligence, and one hit and run. Counting driving offenses resulting in death.

Rebecca Grossman, co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation, arrived at the Van Nuys Courthouse for her preliminary hearing. Grossman has been ordered to face trial in connection with the alleged hit and run deaths of two children.

His defense team argued the charges against him should be dropped, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported.

During the hearing, investigators testified that Grossman drove an unmarked crosswalk at 70 miles per hour in the Westlake Village neighborhood in September 2020 before hitting 11-year-old Mark and 8-year-old Jacob Iskander and killing them both.

“I was driving and all of a sudden my airbag went off. Someone had to tell me about the children. I was told the children were involved,” he was heard saying to one of the deputies in the body camera footage being taken to court, according to the news outlet.

A sign outside the Van Nuis courthouse shows a portrait of Mark Iskander, 11, left and his brother Jacob Iskander, 8.

(Getty Images)

Authorities say six family members were crossing a three-way street without a stoplight. Prosecutors said Grossman continued to drive and stopped a quarter of a mile from the scene when his car’s engine stopped running.

After the crash, Grossman blew a .075 and .076 into a breathalyzer, just below the legal limit in California.

Grossman, co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation and whose husband is a prominent plastic surgeon, is currently out on 2 million bail.

Van Nuys left the courthouse during a luncheon break from a preliminary hearing for Nancy Iskander and her husband, Karim Rebecca Grossman, who is accused of murder and other counts, leaving Iskander's son Mark Iskander, 11, and Jacob Iskander behind in an accident in Westlake village. , 8, dead.

(Getty Images)

He is expected to appear in court on May 20. He faces up to 34 years in prison.

Paul Best of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

