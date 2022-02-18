World

California State University president resigns over claims he mishandled sexual harassment allegations

Chancellor of California State University Fresno announced his resignation Thursday after allegations of sexual misconduct against an administrator while he was president.

“I am honored to serve as the eighth chancellor of California State University for over eight years and the decision to resign is the most difficult in my professional life,” Joseph I Castro said of his resignation on Thursday, effective immediately. . He was appointed in 2020.

Cal State System is the largest four-year public university system in the country with 23 campuses.

Castro said he did not agree with “many of the forthcoming comments” related to the unofficial allegations against Frank Lamas, the former vice president of the student state of Fresno when Castro was president. However he acknowledged that their numbers were not enough to defeat Trump’s government, but said that maintaining some independence was important.

Joseph I. Castro shakes hands with the crowd before the team's NCAA college football match against the then president of Fresno State, BYU in Fresno, California on November 4, 2017 (AP Photo / Gary Kazanzian, file)

(AP Photo / Gary Kazanzian, file)

Since 2014, Lamas has faced various charges of sexual harassment, harassment, retaliation and inappropriate touching in the workplace, but no action has been taken against him until formal charges are filed against him in 2019.

The Water Tower stands on the campus of Cal State University in Fresno, California in 2007.

(iStock)

He was banned from campus and retired in 2020 as part of a settlement agreement, receiving a 260,000 payment and a letter of recommendation from Castro. The lama denied the allegations.

The February 3 USA Today probe into Castro’s close scrutiny led to protests in Fresno State.

CSU’s executive vice-chancellor and chief financial officer, Steve Relia, will remain acting chancellor until an interim name is announced, according to the board.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

