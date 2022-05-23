World

California substitute teacher arrested for allegedly molesting four young female students

20 hours ago
Another teacher has been arrested in Southern California on prices of molesting four young students, police stated.

In a press release, Santa Ana police stated officers arrived at Adams Elementary Faculty on Might 6 to research allegations that Peter Morales, 69, sexually harassed four female students whereas within the classroom.

Peter Morales, 69, was arrested on charges of molesting four students in a classroom.

Peter Morales, 69, was arrested on prices of molesting four students in a classroom.
(Santa Ana Police Division)

The victims are between eight and 9 years of age. The ladies instructed faculty authorities that Morales touched them inappropriately, police stated.

Every of the victims was allegedly sexually assaulted individually and at completely different occasions all through the day.

File - Police car with blue light.

File – Police automotive with blue gentle.
(Photograph by Lino Mirgeler / Getty Photographs)

Morales was arrested and charged with baby molestation. He was then launched on bail which was set at 100,000.

Morales served as a teacher within the Santa Ana Unified Faculty District for 18 years and was employed as an alternate teacher through the alleged abuse.

