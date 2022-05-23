California teacher suspected of molesting four kids in classroom





A substitute teacher for a Southern California elementary college was arrested on suspicion he molested four feminine college students in a classroom, authorities stated.

The alleged victims, ages 8 and 9, instructed investigators the teacher touched them inappropriately in separate incidents inside Adams Elementary Faculty in Santa Ana, in line with native police.

“Every sufferer was molested individually and at completely different instances all through the day,” the Santa Ana Police Division stated in an announcement.

The perp, recognized by ABC 7 in Los Angeles as 69-year-old Peter Morales, posted $100,000 bail after he was arrested.

Morales was a teacher for the Santa Ana college system for 18 years earlier than he turned a sub.

Detectives imagine extra alleged victims might be on the market, ABC 7 reported.

