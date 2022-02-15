World

California teachers union leader under fire for maskless picture at Rams game

Five – Monday, February 14th

In today’s episode, the hypocrisy of the masked mandate in the ‘The Five’ debate will end when the celebrities did not wear them in the Super Bowl. Also, Clinton’s campaign to link Donald Trump to Russia hacked the Trump Tower server.

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A member of the California Teachers Association Board of Directors has been criticized for the union’s continued support for the school mask mandate, despite being featured in a recent Los Angeles Rams game without a mask.

“Jesse Aguilar, a member of the California Teachers’ Association Board of Directors, is not interested in ‘cautious’ methods for adults, only for our children. He is Jesse Aguilar. He went to the NFC Championship game with 70,000 strangers – Wearing a mask, “the LA Parents Union, a group calling for an end to the California school Covid-19 ban, posted on Twitter on Monday.

Masked students wait to be taken to their classroom at Enrique S. Camarena Elementary School on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Chula Vista, California.

(AP Photo / Dennis Poray, file)

California Mask Mandate High Bowl Celebrities Overlooked by Super Bowl LVI

Pictured on Twitter was CTA Board of Directors member Jesse Aguilar, who appears to be celebrating the Rams NFC Championship win last month. Aguilar has the same picture on a Facebook profile since January 31

Attached to the LA Parent Union Post was a recent statement from the California Teachers Association, where CTA President E.J. Toby Boyd has applauded the state’s decision to impose COVID-19 restrictions, like masks, for K-12 students.

Pictures of Governor Gavin Newsom and Magic Johnson

(াজিক Magic Johnson)

The statement said, “We support the administration’s decision to take a science-based decision on school masking and to collect more information that responds to the epidemic at this moment and helps change the state by keeping an eye on equity.”

Aguilar’s image comes from the same game where he saw California Governor Gavin Newsom create controversy for his own maskless image, a move he defended despite a mandatory policy for all viewers to wear masks.

“Yesterday I was very intelligent, very discreet, and you will see that the picture I took where the magic was kind enough, was generous enough, asked me for a photo, and I had a mask in my left hand and I took a picture,” Newsom NBA legend Magic says about the picture taken with Johnson. “The rest of the time I would wear it like all of us – when I didn’t have a glass of water or anything, and I encourage everyone else to do the same.”

Gavin News, Governor of California.

(AP Photo / Jeff Chiu, file)

Aguilar took a line similar to the defense of his maskless photo in a Facebook post on Monday, claiming that he only took off his mask to take the photo.

“This guy wants to know where my mask was. It was in my pocket. I opened it for the photo. There was no one in front of me,” Aguilar said in the post. “I’m glad to wear my mask in an epidemic. It’s not difficult and it shows that I care about the people around me. Behave wisely. Where’s your mask? “

