World

California town mixes up Russian fighter jet and USAF jet to promote Super Bowl flyover

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
California town mixes up Russian fighter jet and USAF jet to promote Super Bowl flyover
Written by admin
California town mixes up Russian fighter jet and USAF jet to promote Super Bowl flyover

California town mixes up Russian fighter jet and USAF jet to promote Super Bowl flyover

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The U.S. Air Force mistakenly posted a picture of a Russian warplane while promoting a flyover on the Super Bowl LVI in Santa Monica, California.

“Just before 3:30 pm, Susairforce will flyover #SantaMonica and #Malibu to prepare for the national anthem performance for #SuperBowl at SoFi Stadium,” a photo of a Russian MiG fighter jet was posted on the city’s official Twitter account.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestured to the media during a joint news conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in response to Russia's security demands received by the US and NATO last week. (Photo by Yuri Kochetkov / Pool via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestured to the media during a joint news conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in response to Russia’s security demands received by the US and NATO last week. (Photo by Yuri Kochetkov / Pool via AP)
(Yuri Kochetkov / Pool)

Pennsylvania Senate Race: Dave McCormick in ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ ad during Super Bowl

Twitter screenshot

The tweet was immediately criticized by Twitter users who identified the error.

One Twitter user wrote, “Ummm. This is a Russian made MiG29.”

Santa Monica, USA - May 31, 2013: Crowds of people eat at cafes in the famous Pier, Pacific Park, Santa Monica Pier.

Santa Monica, USA – May 31, 2013: Crowds of people eat at cafes in the famous Pier, Pacific Park, Santa Monica Pier.
(iStock)

Super Bowl to honor the 75th anniversary of the US Air Force, including the rare Pregam flyover

Another Twitter user responded, “Breaking: The city of Santa Monica has begun to invade Ukraine.”

The tweet came as thousands of Russian troops gathered on the Ukrainian border in a move that U.S. intelligence believed was a prelude to an attack.

June 13, 2016: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Presidential Council at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.

June 13, 2016: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Presidential Council at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.
(AP)

READ Also  Amitabh Bachchan saved S Hussain Zaidi when he kidnapped in Iraq

Russia has denied any intention to invade the former Soviet Union, despite the fact that an estimated 100,000 troops have not been deployed in the country, with another 30,000 Russian troops stationed in neighboring Belarus.

#California #town #mixes #Russian #fighter #jet #USAF #jet #promote #Super #Bowl #flyover

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  House Dems' China competitiveness bill includes immigration provisions critics warn could aid Beijing

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment