California town mixes up Russian fighter jet and USAF jet to promote Super Bowl flyover



The U.S. Air Force mistakenly posted a picture of a Russian warplane while promoting a flyover on the Super Bowl LVI in Santa Monica, California.

“Just before 3:30 pm, Susairforce will flyover #SantaMonica and #Malibu to prepare for the national anthem performance for #SuperBowl at SoFi Stadium,” a photo of a Russian MiG fighter jet was posted on the city’s official Twitter account.

The tweet was immediately criticized by Twitter users who identified the error.

One Twitter user wrote, “Ummm. This is a Russian made MiG29.”

Another Twitter user responded, “Breaking: The city of Santa Monica has begun to invade Ukraine.”

The tweet came as thousands of Russian troops gathered on the Ukrainian border in a move that U.S. intelligence believed was a prelude to an attack.

Russia has denied any intention to invade the former Soviet Union, despite the fact that an estimated 100,000 troops have not been deployed in the country, with another 30,000 Russian troops stationed in neighboring Belarus.