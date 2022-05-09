California trans child molester Hannah Tubbs charged with robbery



A transgender woman serving two years in a juvenile facility has been charged with 2019 robbery for molesting a 10-year-old girl in a case that has sparked widespread criticism from top Los Angeles County prosecutors.

Hannah Tobbs, 26, has been jailed on $ 1 million bond for a second-degree robbery at a Kern County jail and is due to appear in court on Tuesday, according to prison records. He is named after his former name, James Edward Tabas.

Tobbs became the center of controversy earlier this year when he pleaded guilty to assaulting a young girl in the bathroom of a Denny restaurant in 2014, just weeks after she turned 18. Prosecutors said Tobs grabbed the girl by the throat, held her in a stall, and took her hand off her pants.

Tabas was arrested eight years after the crime, when he began to be identified as a woman, and was eventually given a lenient sentence as part of an appeals deal. The case has sparked criticism that juvenile offenders will not be tried as adults after being in juvenile court as part of District Attorney George Gascon’s directive.

Because of this move, Judge Mario Barrera, who said his hands were tied, was limited in the punishment he could receive. Following the Tubbs sentence, Los Angeles County Supervisor Katherine Burger called the result “unsatisfactory.”

“Judge Barrera’s hand was tied today – due to the fact that the DA’s office failed to file a motion to transfer Tabs to the Adult Criminal Court, to which he belongs,” Berger said. “Instead, we have a 26-year-old man sentenced to two years in solitary confinement at a juvenile facility, separated from other juveniles by sight and sound.”

Tobbs was later caught on a phone call from Jailhouse talking about the case and boasting that he did not have to register as a sex offender. In a statement after the recordings were leaked, Gascon said he was not aware of the comments before.

“After his conviction in our case, I became aware of his case, the resolution of it and the extremely disturbing statement he made about the young woman he harmed,” he said. “If we had known about his contempt for damages, we would have handled the case differently.”

Tobs was also accused of sexually harassing a four-year-old girl at a library in Bakersfield, California, in August 2013, while the child’s mother was searching for books along the way.

Gascon’s policies have quickly come under scrutiny by crime victims, elected officials and its own prosecutors. Shia Sanna, who was initially charged in the TABS case before being removed, told Gadget Clock that TABS could be released by mid-June.

He said a progress report in April found that the tubs were involved in about 60 negative incidents and were not cooperating with a necessary rehabilitation program. He said he believed Tubbs was doing “system gaming”.

“Rarely are Tubbs in agreement with anything,” Sanna said. “The Gascon administration is like a second defense attorney. There are two defense attorneys in the room at the moment and no one representing victims and public safety.”

Victims are sometimes upset when they find out about Gascon’s instructions, Sanna said, adding that he was removed from the case in an attempt to silence her.

“They are very angry and hurt. It’s embarrassing that I have to tell them it’s an office position,” he said. “And now we have a very violent, dangerous, unpredictable child hunter on the verge of release and my boss doesn’t care.”