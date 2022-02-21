California trans child molester Hannah Tubbs gloats over light sentence in jailhouse phone calls



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Exclusive: Hannah Tabass, a 26-year-old trans child abuser, slapped a wrist last month after admitting it was wrong to attack her, after a 10-year-old boy was convicted of molestation in 2014. The little girl is rejoicing over the light punishment.

He boasted that nothing would happen to him after he was convicted because of the policy of Democrat District Attorney George Gascon, and laughed that he would not have to go back to prison or register as a sex offender. He made clear remarks about the victim which are unsuitable for printing.

“I will appeal to it, pleading guilty,” Tobs said in a recording. “They’ll hold me to the test, and it’ll be dropped, it’ll be done, I don’t have to register, I don’t have to do anything.”

California Trans Child Molester, 26, 2-Year-Old Teenager Benefits Thanks to Progressive Dr. George Gascon

“You do not need to register?” After the conversation her father asked in another line.

“I have nothing to do with it,” Tobbs replies.

“Then what will they do to you?”

“Nothing,” Tobes replies, then laughs.

Tabs pleaded guilty last month to the Cold Case assault, which took place in a women’s restroom at a Denny restaurant, when the suspect, 18-year-old, was two weeks shy and identified as a man named James Tabs. About eight years after his arrest, Tobs began identifying himself as a woman, according to prosecutors.

He was sentenced to two years in a juvenile facility because Gascon’s office refused to transfer the case to adult court, following the progressive prosecutor’s one-day directive to refrain from judging “children” as adults. He can work up to six months and does not have to register as a sex offender.

Los Angeles County Dr. George Gascon Backpadal in Progressive Direction in Crime Wave, Public Blowback

The 10-year-old Tabass victim, who was involved in the attack, told Gadget Clock Digital that handling Gascon’s case was “disgraceful” and “unfair.”

“The things she did to me that day and forced me to do it were horrible for a ten-year-old girl,” he said. “I want him to be tried as an adult for the crimes he has committed against me.”

He said the light sentence was offensive and offensive and did not offer him “any true justice”.

“I also heard that my attacker now goes by his / her pronouns,” he added. “I also find it unfair to test her as a woman, seeing how she did not behave like one on January 1, 2014.”

LA prosecutors have changed policy amid controversy over trans child abuse cases

In one call, Tubbs tells the caller to start using female pronouns.

“So now they’re going to put me with other trainees who have seen their case like me or with a trainee like me who has a case like mine,” says Tabs. “So when you come to court, make sure you address me as her.”

He then says that if he goes to jail he is undergoing gender reassignment surgery to get to the women’s center, and another person says, “There’s something there too.”

Gascon issued a statement on Sunday addressing the case.

“Like every responsible office, we learn to go, receive feedback from the community and make the necessary adjustments based on our experience and the complex nature of this work,” he said, adding that “in a small number of cases” flexibility needs to be denied. To his prosecutors under his command.

California bill to allow citizens to enforce gun ban, model after Texas Heartbeat Act

“In particular, we learned a lot from the Hannah Tubbs case about the need for a policy safety valve,” Gascon said.

He also admitted that Tobs had committed other crimes after the 2014 attack – one of which involved DNA evidence linking him to Denny’s attack.

“Mrs. Tubbs has had numerous complaints in other counties after juvenile delinquency, but she has never received any services that she desperately needed, both in her past behavior and in the aftermath of her arrest.” “After his conviction in our case, I became aware of his case, the resolution of it and the extremely disturbing statement he made about the young woman he harmed.”

The recordings, however, were made in November, and sources told Gadget Clock Digital that prosecutors were well aware of them.

Last Wednesday, Gascon chief deputy Sharon Wu sent a memo to prosecutors reversing a blanket ban on juvenile justice in an adult court.

At the time, Gascon’s office denied any involvement in the Tubbs case, saying instead that prosecutors were awaiting a decision from the state’s Supreme Court, which is expected to return multiple cases to Los Angeles.

Then on Friday, in a series of five memos sent to staff, Gascon said in support of his other directives that exceptions could be re-charged which would carry a life sentence without parole and allow juveniles to stand trial in adult court. He will continue to blockade his office from seeking the death penalty.

Gascon admits that he will come to acknowledge his policies very strictly “after listening to the community, victims and colleagues.”