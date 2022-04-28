California woman charged in baby abduction was ‘obsessed’ with child after meeting grandma at church: report



According to local Spanish-language reports, one of the suspects in the alleged abduction of a 3-month-old baby from his grandmother’s home in Northern California befriended a woman and became “passionate” about the baby.

The grandmother, Victoria Mezia, told Univision 14 San Francisco that she had met Ramirez, 43, at the church of Yesenia Guadalupe. Ramirez befriended him and was seen hanging out with him while his grandson Brandon Queller was near, Fox affiliate KTVU-TV reported.

He wanted to stay close to the child constantly, said Jessica Ayala, Queller’s mother. He said he was cleaning the house when he received a phone call from his uncle informing him of the abduction.

“I didn’t know how to respond,” he told Univision. “I fell to the ground and it was a moment I can’t explain.”

The boy was abducted from his San Jose apartment on April 25 while unloading groceries, police said. He was found on Tuesday after a police search. Ramirez, 43, persuaded Mezia to go with him to Walmart so they could buy baby supplies before the alleged abduction, the Univision report said.

He was arrested after he changed his story during a police interview, authorities said.

A tipstar saw a van registered with Ramirez and Queller at the home of Jose Roman Portillo, who was also accused in the case. His connection with the case was not disclosed.

He was seen on surveillance camera with a baby car seat and was seen walking towards a car shortly after taking the baby. The third person arrested, Baldomio Sandoval, 37, was released from police custody on Thursday and will not face charges, the San Jose Police Department said.

Relatives told Univision that she was married to Ramirez.

Police say he allegedly conspired to kidnap her.