California woman dies after fall from 3-story parking lot while learning to ride motorcycle: cops



A woman suffered a fatal fall from the third level of a California shopping center parking lot on Monday after she lost control of her motorcycle, which she was learning to ride, police said.

Several people were teaching the woman how to ride the motorcycle on the Westfield Valencia Town Center parking garage when she veered into the walls, flipped over the handlebars of the motorcycle, and fell onto the ground below, Fox 11 of Los Angeles reported.

Los Angeles County fire authorities treated the woman at the scene before she was transported to a hospital, where she died, according to the report.

There were visible skid marks covering multiple parking spaces of the lot, though it is not known if they are from the woman, another member of the group, or if they were present before the incident, Fox LA reported.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the cause of the incident, officials said.