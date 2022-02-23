California woman sues LAPD for case of mistaken identity, spends 13 days behind bars



A woman from Southern California experienced a misidentification last April while boarding a flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Mexico.

Bethany K. Farber, 30, was arrested and later arrested on a warrant issued by Texas. Bethany Farber was wanted by Lone Star State authorities for property damage. Photos of the two women standing side by side show that the desired woman has much more black hair and blonde Bethany K. There is a slight resemblance with Farber

Farber held a news conference with his legal team and family outside the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday.

Farber says he has repeatedly tried to declare his innocence, telling airport police it was a terrible mistake. He told officers to check his passport, he told Fox 11 Los Angeles. After being handcuffed at LAX, she was taken to the local police station before being sent to the Linwood Women’s Prison.

Throughout the ordeal, he tied up the authorities and said they had the wrong woman. However, Farber still spent about two weeks behind bars.

At the time, he said prisoners tried to touch him and “grace he could not fulfill.”

“His family hired attorneys in Texas and LA, and was finally able to show via Farber’s cell phone GPS that Farber was in California on the day the Texas crime was reported,” Fox LA reports.

Farber was eventually released, but says he was wounded in the 13-day ordeal.

“It could happen to anyone,” Farber warned.

Attorney Rodney Biggs said, “No one actually checked her middle name, her date of birth. Any information that represents her person … They didn’t even check the basic information that Bethany is not another Bethany Farber,” said Attorney Rodney Biggs.

The lawsuit seeks 2.5 million in damages, and Farber was jailed for a day. The Los Angeles City, LAPD and LAX police are all listed as defendants. No one will comment on the pending case.