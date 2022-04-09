Californians fed up with both political parties as crime crisis spirals in Golden State



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

California voters question whether any political party is equipped to deal with the criminal crisis facing the Golden State.

Daniel Fox from San Francisco told the News, “I think they’re both inadequate at the moment because they’re using old solutions that didn’t work in the first place.”

Paul, a San Francisco resident who said he favored Democrats, told Gadget Clock that there were politicians on both sides with whom he disagreed.

“Sometimes you wonder if any of them can do the job, including the team I chose,” admits Paul.

San Francisco mayor downgrades London crime as right-wing media ‘noise’

During his March 9 State of the City speech, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, a Democrat, acknowledged that the progressive city was plagued by widespread vandalism, car and home vandalism, drug use and gun violence.

“A lot of people across town don’t feel safe,” Breed said. He went on to reduce crime reports from “right wing media” outlets to “noise”.

“You know, there’s a lot of noise about what’s going on in our city. You see it in the headlines, often in the right-wing media,” the mayor said. “They love to talk about San Francisco, don’t they? You watch it on social media. You watch a video as if it’s telling the whole truth about who we are. I know it’s really challenging to understand what’s going on with so much noise.”

Gianni, from San Francisco, says he thinks a business owner should be in charge.

“I think it will probably be a Republican,” Gianni said.

Firearms account for 44% of Los Angeles robberies and are becoming more violent, says police chief

In Los Angeles, firearms-related robberies have risen 44% this year, according to a report by LAPD last month. Citywide, robberies have increased by about 18%, according to LAPD data.

Asked which party is best suited to address the crime crisis, Duncan of Los Angeles said, “Probably not.”

“It doesn’t look like anyone is helping … I don’t think any party really wants to stop it because they can use it to help them get elected,” Duncan said.