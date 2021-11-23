California’s Crab Season Faces Another Delay Ahead of Thanksgiving
BODEGA BAY, California – On a foggy morning in early November, Dan Camerer caught a crab on a fishing boat about three miles off the coast of Northern California and assessed his catch: 10 or more Dungens crabs, red-legged Akimbo.
“I choose three of these,” said Camera, 79, throwing some small crustaceans back into the sea. “Should I pick three winners? I don’t know. “
Kamarer, a retired fisherman, has a small role to play in helping California’s crab fishing industry, which faces an uncertain future as it continues to decline.
That day, he was selecting crabs for testing for domic acid, a neurotoxin that, if found in seafood, could stop the commercial fishing season. Poison is not the only unwanted entity: in the last few years, a handful of migratory whales have been trapped in crab traps.
Now, most whales can’t open the season until it’s over.
“We’ve gone from a seven-month crab season to a three-month season, which is exactly three months old,” said Ben Platt, president of the California Coast Crab Association, which supports fisheries. He and some other fishermen say this not only endangers their lives but also the potential future of California crab fishing, one of the most valuable in the state.
If the rules continue to be tightened, Platt said, “there is a good chance that the dungeon fishing industry will not survive.”
The reduced season is the result of a bitter struggle between fishermen and environmentalists, who have long campaigned to protect California’s marine life from getting caught in fishing gear. In 2019, they reached an agreement with the state government and a group of fishermen that a region’s crab season would begin only after it is declared free from endangered and endangered whales.
It is also a case study of whether the country’s major fisheries can adapt to climate change: Rising ocean temperatures, scientists say, could encourage whales to move into crab territory. Warm water can cause poisonous algae to bloom, which can poison shellfish.
Jarrod Santora, a marine biologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, spoke about the effects of climate change on the fishing community. The humpback whale population, historically endangered by predators, has also recovered significantly.
Kamer, the fisherman, said: “When there are many of them, who wins the battle? A whale fisherman? ”
This year, the season is still not open in some parts of the state, including the Bay Area. For many, crab will not be on the Thanksgiving menu. Other fishermen fear they may even get lost in the Christmas market.
“If we don’t have a product, we’re going to lose our income,” said Tony Anello, 73, a fisherman and owner of the Spud Point Crab Company, a restaurant in Bodega Bay, a small town about 70 miles north. Of San Francisco.
Anello, who has been fishing for more than five decades, said he has seen his city become a tourist destination as many fishermen move forward. “Boats are shrinking.”
For young fishermen, access to crab fishing may seem almost impossible.
“I’ve been trying to get this job for 10 years,” said Liam Breton, 37, who was repairing crab traps in the yard in front of Spud Point Marina in Bodega Bay on Thursday. But now, he says, “I don’t see much future.”
In Kamer’s case, it was part of the strict rules that led him to retire four years ago and sell his finger. But the sea is luring him back, he said, and so he occasionally works as a deckhand to Dick Ogg, a friend and fellow crab fisherman.
That day, despite admitting that the future of fishing was uncertain, the pair sailed through the Cerulian waters, set traps, and brought them back with an air of optimism.
“This is our life, this is what we do every day, we don’t think it should go away; We want to take care of this environment, “said Ogg, 68.
“I can’t imagine life without fishing,” he added. “I’m a water man.”
Livia Albeck-Ripka is a reporter for the New York Times in California.
The rest of the news
Southern California
-
Weather warning: In parts of Orange, San Diego, San Bernardino, Riverside, Los Angeles and Ventura counties, Santa Ana winds will increase the risk of fire this week.
-
Stinky cities: According to The Los Angeles Times, this is not the first time the city in Southern California has been hit, with Carson residents reporting the stench for weeks.
-
Supply Chain Progress: The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach will delay fines for long-haul cargo containers, CNBC reports.
-
Student Vaccines: According to a Los Angeles Times report, thousands of Los Angeles students who missed the Covid vaccination deadline could not attend individual classes.
Central California
-
Citizens detained by immigration: According to The Fresno Bee, a lawsuit was filed against immigration and customs enforcement on behalf of a U.S. citizen who spent 36 days in a San Joaquin Valley immigration lockup.
-
Air Particles: Kern County has significantly reduced particulate emissions, but wildfires are feared to be slowing progress, according to a Bakersfield California report.
Northern California
-
Dordash: According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the restaurant delivery company will pay San Francisco couriers a 3 5.3 million settlement to prevent healthcare coverage and will have to pay mandatory sick leave through the city.
And before we go, some good news
Tiffany Moss-Anis, who lives in Bakersfield, recently discovered a hidden talent: Uno while playing a card game.
She was shortlisted from a group of two million competitors and was invited to participate in this month’s UNO World Championships in Las Vegas, The Bakersfield California reports.
Moss-Enis came in second and left with a grand trophy and a 5,000 check.
