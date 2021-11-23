California’s Crab Season Faces Another Delay Ahead of Thanksgiving

BODEGA BAY, California – On a foggy morning in early November, Dan Camerer caught a crab on a fishing boat about three miles off the coast of Northern California and assessed his catch: 10 or more Dungens crabs, red-legged Akimbo.

“I choose three of these,” said Camera, 79, throwing some small crustaceans back into the sea. “Should I pick three winners? I don’t know. “

Kamarer, a retired fisherman, has a small role to play in helping California’s crab fishing industry, which faces an uncertain future as it continues to decline.

That day, he was selecting crabs for testing for domic acid, a neurotoxin that, if found in seafood, could stop the commercial fishing season. Poison is not the only unwanted entity: in the last few years, a handful of migratory whales have been trapped in crab traps.