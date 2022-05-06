California’s drug cartel crisis fueling national fentanyl epidemic



California has a vast network of highways and interstates that run across almost the entire country. Law enforcement sources say that due to weak drug laws in the state as well as access to major highway systems and proximity to the border, California has become a major destination for cartels to set up shop and distribute deadly drugs.

‘You don’t know the whole dark side’

Inside a small warehouse outside the capital city of California that consumes marijuana, the reality of Sacramento County residents is exposed. The floors of one room are covered with thousands of pounds of illicitly grown marijuana. Hundreds of guns, some semi-automatic used in the killings, hung from steel bars waiting to destroy the entire house. In another garage–There are style warehouse rooms, thousands of boxes filled with papers and evidence gathered at the crime scene.

“You don’t know the complete dark side of things,” a top secret drug detective working in California told Gadget Clock. “What is presented in their eyes is a fraction of what is happening.”

“They are called corridors. You have LA and Southern California. These are the main centers where they will have several locations scattered. Whenever drugs enter their country, they will be sent to hiding places,” the detective said.

These hiding places include Fresno, Sacramento and San Jose, for example.

“Drugs will go there, and it’s a hub for the rest of the United States. You have the I-5 corridor that goes all the way to California. You have the other corridors that run east from Southern California,” he explained.

The latest available National Drug Threat Assessment Report, published by the Drug Enforcement Administration, lists 10 cities in California where cartel operations operate. According to the DEA, various cartel groups have been classified as transitional criminal organizations.

“Mexican TCOs continue to control profitable smuggling corridors across the SWB [southwest border] And maintains the greatest impact of drug trafficking in the United States, “the report said.

Cartel members have been using California to cultivate marijuana illegally.

“It’s a relatively safe place to grow without the severe penalties for the wealth that can be created from growing on what they believe, yet they can financially propel their organization in a much bigger way,” the detective said.

In addition to the growing illicit marijuana, the cartel has exacerbated the fentanyl crisis and law enforcement officials across the country have had to change some efforts to combat it.

“It’s very volatile, very cheap. You can buy a fentanyl pill on the street for three to five dollars, and for that one pill for three to five dollars, you can die,” the detective told Gadget Clock.

“Accidental overdoses are now almost exclusively fentanyl,” Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones added.

According to the DEA, secretly produced fentanyl is primarily manufactured in Mexico.

“In China, they have super labs that make a variety of compounds,” the detective added.

Detectives have found significant amounts of money going to China, where cartel members have bought compounds and materials to make fentanyl. These materials are shipped to Mexico, where fentanyl pills are pressed and made in labs.

“Once their final products are made, they will package them together and then send them in various ways to cross the US border,” the detective said.

Typically, when these packages and loads of fentanyl make it across the border, it is split and shipped across the country, and cartel members are sent to hiding places while waiting for orders.

“Once it enters the country, it becomes very complicated,” the detective said. “The load that it created is 10 loads and then 20 loads. Then, before you know it, that one load is in eight different cities in the United States, and countless people are dying everywhere.”

Jones says his department has increased fentanyl exposure and emergency calls related to the incident.

“We call for the effects of fentanyl on children under one year of age,” Jones said. “It’s a crisis that affects not only illegal drug users. Sometimes it’s hard to find sympathy for those who use it voluntarily, but it’s not just them.”

‘We Were Blind’

“So far this year, countless mass overdoses have resulted in dozens of overdoses and deaths,” DEA Administrator Ann Milgram said in April. “Drug traffickers are driving addiction and increasing their profits by mixing fentanyl with other illicit drugs.

Recent data released by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention shows that from November 2020 to November 2021, more than 100,000 deaths were caused by overdoses.

Zachary Didier was a 17-year-old student who ran varsity tracks. He was a straight-laced student who attended high school for about 30 minutes outside of Sacramento.

His mother, Laura Didier, said: “Everything he has done and tried to do, he has put in it and he has done really well.” “It simply came to our notice then.

“It simply came to our notice then when we lost him because he was working so hard and working so hard. It’s all torn down, ”added the mother of three.

He said he had a good attitude and was a self-promoter. He taught online videos on how to play the piano and focused on getting into UCLA.

“My daughter called, and I’m going home later that day. She said you have to go home now,” Didier said.

Two days after Christmas in 2020, when Jack’s father, Chris, finds the teenager unresponsive in a bedroom of their home.

“I don’t remember much about coming back home, but as soon as I arrived, my family was on the driveway, there was a first response. There was no ambulance. So, I was really nervous about it because no one here was working on it. I walked down the driveway, and Jack’s father, Chris, said, ‘Our baby is gone,’ “said Laura Didier.

Jack took a pill that he believed was Percoset. But, it was laced with fentanyl. The suspected dealer has been arrested in his case.

“I just want to say compassion to people, people can really hear their stories so we can all work together to make a difference and save lives,” her mother said.

“Too often, we talk about crime; we don’t understand, or at least don’t understand that there is a servant victim to the crime. Every crime has a victim, and often we don’t talk about the victim,” Jones said.

‘I want to stop a tidal wave’

Laura Didier has been traveling across California ever since to educate young people about fentanyl and share her son’s story. She said warning other parents and education can help save lives.

A proposed bill in California, called the Alexandra Law, was written to increase the penalties for those who trade in deadly drugs. This will allow prosecutors to bring charges against individuals who voluntarily kill or produce or distribute with murder.

“This is a much more serious problem in our country than it was before, and we need to re-examine the way our laws are set now,” Didier said.

Undercover detectives say there is a need for tougher consequences for those who trade in these deadly drugs.

“Something that we often see, we will arrest someone, we will have a lot of evidence, but because of drugs and marijuana and the whole drug environment is no longer seen as a serious crime, it is being treated that way,” the detective said.

Often, he adds, people arrested in California return to the streets within hours or days.

Jones added, “We all need to work together to stop the tide.”

He also called for increased border security to prevent criminals from crossing illegally.

“Drug abuse, drug trafficking, everything is open now,” Jones said.