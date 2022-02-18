California’s ‘endemic’ approach | Gadget Clock



The ‘Endemic’ Approach in California – California Gov. Gavin Newsum outlined a state plan Thursday to formally move the coronavirus to an “endemic” approach to learning to “live with.” Nearly two years after the World Health Organization declared the epidemic, the state was the first to formally create a blueprint for an endemic virus, avoiding a lockdown and mask mandate to prevent and respond quickly. The school mask mandate will remain in force for the time being. An announcement on February 28 will notify parents when students will be able to remove them Continue reading.

CNN Recall OP-ED – Asian parents in the deep blue city of San Francisco voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to recall three progressive school board members for prioritizing politics over education. Their successful endeavor attracted national media attention and was backed by the city’s black Democrat mayor. But the author of the CNN opinion is instead blaming right-wing racism for the victory of the parents. Continue reading.

Mask devotion – A growing number of medical professionals, parents and elected officials have come out against the masked mandate as COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions are declining, but many liberal scholars and journalists continue to urge Americans to cover their faces or commit themselves to practice. . Continue reading.

Sheriff’s Wax Outrage – As Los Angeles County residents endure rising crime and homelessness, Sheriff Alex Villanueva describes what he described as a political push to dismiss 4,000 sheriff’s department employees who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus by police officers. Continue reading.

US Trackers Convoy – A political action committee will partner with truck convoys to protest that it violates official COVID-19 restrictions and orders. The Great American Patriot Project on Wednesday asked volunteers to contribute, join or support a convoy of truckers for next month’s trip to Washington DC. Continue reading.

‘Gutfeld!’ Panelists reacted to LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s lack of response after a photographer fell off the stage during the team’s Super Bowl celebration. Now look.

News Post – California Governor Gavin Newsom was denounced on Twitter for a post warning him about a “terrible” gun that looks “clever” with a skull and a pacifier with crossbone inscriptions. Continue reading.

Judge: Trump must testify – New York Attorney General Letitia James appeared to celebrate the court order that former President Donald Trump and his two children must testify under oath in a state civil investigation into his business practices. Continue reading.

‘Glorious defeat’ – Victor Davis Hanson, a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, predicted that the Democratic Party would “descend into a glorious defeat as a revolutionary” on Thursday at Jesse Waters Primetime. Continue reading.

Funding is OK – The Senate on Thursday passed a short-term law to avoid an official shutdown, sending it to President Biden’s desk for his expected signature. Continue reading.

Wegman agrees – House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is backing Harriet Hagman in his Wyoming primary challenge to Republican Liz Cheney, a rare move to support an attempt by a current party leader to remove one of his members. Continue reading.

Cynthia Montelion – I am a mother, a trainer and a Team USA World Masters track athlete fighting for something bigger than any other gold medal: I stand up for the protection of women’s sports. Continue reading.

David Marcus – There is a known dynamic of official demonstrations that are usually as regular as clockwork. Protesters will exaggerate the size and scope of their activities, while the government will try to reduce it. This is how the trucker convoy started 3 weeks ago in Ottawa, the capital of Canada. Continue reading.

Andrew McCarthy – Eight days before the 2016 presidential election, which the New York Times ran, which I will describe as a memorable headline, seems to have been forgotten in recent days: “Donald Trump’s investigation: the FBI sees no clear link with Russia.” Continue reading.

Frederick Hess – In a closely watched recall election, San Francisco voters decisively expelled three school board members who spent time in the theater waking up to the epidemic while the city’s schools were closed. Continue reading.

Chris Stewart – For the third time in 100 years, America faces a crucial choice between engagement and retreat. For the first time, America has made the wrong choice. After World War I, we fell behind on the international sidelines, and the League of Nations could not have prevented World War II without American leadership. Continue reading.

Rooftop Release: Day 89 – Americans have a long and admirable history of charity. The question often arises as to whether it should be given to a national non-profit or a local. There are many great national nonprofit organizations and we often see their work when there are natural disasters in different parts of America. However, there is no denying that many local nonprofits have been overwhelmed by the branding power that national companies can afford. That should not be the case. Continue reading.

Follow up with Gadget Clock pastor Corey Brooks every day to check in with a new one Roof opening.

Biker finds ‘peace’ – A New Yorker who has cycled to 50 states in the United States in the space of a year has discovered “peace and quiet” in his journey through the southern state of Arkansas. Continue reading.

Baldwin Podcast – Alec Baldwin has hosted one-hour radio shows and podcasts over the past decade – until he paused the new episodes after the tragedy on the set of the movie “Rust” in Santa Fe last October. The show has seemed a bit unfocused in recent episodes, but “Hear the Thing” is back Continue reading.

Taken by Jake – Fans have long speculated that the breakup of Jake Gillenhall and Taylor Swift inspired his hit “All to Well” and now the actor is finally gaining weight. Continue reading.

KANYE Rail at Davidson – There seems to be no end to West’s conflict with Pete Davidson. On Thursday, “All of the Lights” MC, 44, called on the media as well as “SNL” to ridicule her mental health in a deleted Instagram post. Continue reading.

Erica hands off – Erica Jane has handed out $ 750,000 worth of diamond earrings, which she says her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, gave her as a gift, Gadget Clock Digital can confirm. Continue reading.

“If anyone other than Joe Biden is to blame for today’s plight of the Democrats, it’s this woman.” [Randi Weingarten]”

– Laura Ingraham

This edition of Gadget Clock First was compiled by Gadget Clock Jack Darshlag.