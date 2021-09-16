California’s housing crisis looms large for Gavin Newsom

Zoning defines the physical character of a neighborhood and who can live next door, so it has attracted the most attention in the California housing debate. But over the years, the legislature has quietly passed small measures that, when combined together, have fundamentally changed the relationship between state and local government. The new rules change how many housing cities have to plan, make it harder for developers to stop building them and ultimately deprive them of funding and local control if they go too far from state mandates.

As they move much of the oversight of housing to Sacramento, the question has fallen to the executive branch about how aggressively those laws are enforced. It’s one thing for the state to pass legislation to segregate neighborhoods, set aside more land for subsidized housing, and require cities to allow backyard cottages. If enforcing them is not a priority – which has long been the case with housing laws – then they are bound to be overlooked.

In an interview after the recall vote, Jason Elliott, a senior adviser to Mr Newsom who works on housing policy, dismissed a series of bill numbers and the plan code’s cryptic text to indicate dozens of housing regulations, mostly untested. live. Environmental measures that support increased density to reduce car trips. Various laws permitting backyard units. A way for developers to prosecute cities that don’t follow their own zoning rules. These are the kinds of laws that the new Housing Accountability Unit will try to implement.

“I would never say that we have passed the law and we can’t do more,” Mr Elliott said. “But what we really need to do is if we want to see units spring up so several dozen people think about this and only do that, and empower them to reach cities.”

Will Mr Newsom ever get close to 3.5 million new units? No, even if it were politically possible, it would affect the timber and labor supply.

It took California decades to get into this bad housing crisis. It takes lofty rhetoric and promises for millions of units for a campaign slogan, but the reality looks like a process of slowly digging in.