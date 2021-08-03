California’s Pandemic Recall – The New York Times
California Republicans have started pushing to recall Governor Gavin Newsom before the pandemic turns everything upside down. But without a doubt, the pandemic allowed the recall: the courts gave organizers more time to collect the necessary signatures, and Newsom’s handling of the pandemic, including his visit to a chic wine country restaurant in the middle. of its own lockdown orders, has eroded its support.
When the state lifted restrictions earlier this summer, Newsom all but declared the pandemic over, celebrating with Minions and robots at Universal Studios in Hollywood. His political future also looked rosy. Democratic leaders of the state lined up behind him, and many agreed that the sooner they could make the recall election, the better the results would be for Newsom.
Now, with the vote in a few weeks, the biggest threats to Newsom seem clear – and it’s not the Republican candidates. The governor is forced to deal with several crises at once, including a resurgence of cases of Covid-19, one of the worst droughts in the state’s history, and uncontrollable wildfires. By definition, a dismissal is a referendum on the holder; indeed, Newsom is racing against itself.
It’s hardly surprising that he and other Democrats have described the recall effort as an extension of Trumpism, portraying opponents as right-wing outliers in a deeply blue state. And the numbers in the state clearly favor Democrats, who have a firm grip on state government and outnumber Republicans in voter registration. The anti-recall campaign raised more money than all the Republican candidates combined. Indeed, Republicans have not won a statewide post since 2006 (the year Arnold Schwarzenegger was re-elected governor, after winning a recall in 2003).
But polls show Republicans are much more motivated by elections than Democrats. And this is where things get complicated. Are Democrats so confident they won’t even bother to vote? Two recent polls really rocked Democrats across the state – one found that likely voters statewide are almost evenly distributed, the other that voters in San Diego support Newsom’s recall.
A recall election is relatively easy in California – only a handful of states have a similar process, and almost none have a lower threshold to get it on the ballot. Yet successful recalls are rare – the last statewide was in 2003 – and polls suggest most voters want to make it harder.
But if a majority of voters choose to remove Newsom, the challenger with the most votes will take his place. With dozens of Republicans on the ballot, that means a candidate with, say, only 20 percent of the vote could win. (Larry Elder, a conservative talk radio host, leads in some polls with around 18%.)
As Chris Lehane, a Democratic political strategist who worked in state politics during the last recall effort, put it: “There is no doubt that there is voter fatigue.”
“The past four years have been an incredibly exhausting experience,” he said, adding that Democratic voters in the state “must realize that this recall is by no means a slam dunk” or they may wake up with the same kind of shock they faced. after the 2016 elections.
It’s a cliché to say that California is America’s future, but there’s no doubt that a Republican victory in the Deep Blue State would have nationwide repercussions. It’s a point Newsom is making to rally supporters, arguing that a successful recall would spark more attempts to oust elected officials.
Jennifer Medina reports on national politics from Los Angeles for The Times.
THE LAST NEWS
The virus
Other great stories
-
A labor official discovered that Amazon illegally discouraged unionization in an Alabama warehouse and recommended a new union election be held.
-
A Haitian judge and two clerks who investigated the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse are in hiding after receiving death threats.
-
Investigators grilled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for 11 hours last month in a sexual harassment investigation.
-
“We live in hell”: this mining town is Mexico’s most terrified city.
Opinions
Republicans’ reluctance to the Covid vaccine is a frustrating irony for Trump administration officials who helped develop the shots, writes Alex Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services to Donald Trump.
MORNING READING
Which channel? Cruise ships leave some tourists to Venice in a less popular location.
The low: When the space station started spinning, NASA got down to work to fix it.
Animal shenanigans: A cat on the ground. A mantis on a hat. Monday baseball had it all.
Tips from Wirecutter: Here’s how to clean a grill.
Lives lived: George Forss was selling his New York City photographs for $ 5 on the sidewalks when a renowned photojournalist discovered his work and took up his cause. Forss died at age 80.
An indicator for Broadway tours
Over a year after touring production of “Wicked” ceased, the cast and crew reunited in Dallas. The show is Broadway’s first stage tour, a month before the musicals resumed on Broadway.
Touring represents a lot of money in the theater industry and provides income for many theater workers. For “Wicked”, this includes 33 actors, a team of 18 people, six musicians and three stage managers. The company also relies on local crew members in each city.
Precautions vary from place to place. In New York, Broadway ticket holders are required to show proof of vaccination and wear masks; in Dallas, “Wicked” demands that its cast and crew be vaccinated, but not the audience.
The “Wicked” team is also sharing their safety protocols with crews from other tours as they prepare to restart later this summer. Actors are not allowed to interact with the audience, which means there is no encounter with the stage door, and the orchestra pits will feature sheet music to better contain the aerosols from the instruments. Read the full article on the return of “Wicked”. – Sanam Yar, a morning writer
PLAY, WATCH, EAT
What to cook
Yesterday’s Spelling Bee pangrams were availablity, habitability and viability. Here is today’s puzzle – or you can play it online.
Here are today’s mini crosswords, and a hint: Distant (three letters).
If you want to play more, find all of our games here.
Thank you for spending part of your morning with The Times. See you tomorrow.
PS The Times California Today newsletter has a new writer: Soumya Karlamangla, a former Los Angeles Times reporter. Register.
This is the first page printed today.
“The Daily” discusses a labor shortage in the United States In “The Ezra Klein Show”, LM Sacasas discusses the technologies that shape our lives.
#Californias #Pandemic #Recall #York #Times
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.