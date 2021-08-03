California’s Pandemic Recall – The New York Times

California Republicans have started pushing to recall Governor Gavin Newsom before the pandemic turns everything upside down. But without a doubt, the pandemic allowed the recall: the courts gave organizers more time to collect the necessary signatures, and Newsom’s handling of the pandemic, including his visit to a chic wine country restaurant in the middle. of its own lockdown orders, has eroded its support.

When the state lifted restrictions earlier this summer, Newsom all but declared the pandemic over, celebrating with Minions and robots at Universal Studios in Hollywood. His political future also looked rosy. Democratic leaders of the state lined up behind him, and many agreed that the sooner they could make the recall election, the better the results would be for Newsom.

Now, with the vote in a few weeks, the biggest threats to Newsom seem clear – and it’s not the Republican candidates. The governor is forced to deal with several crises at once, including a resurgence of cases of Covid-19, one of the worst droughts in the state’s history, and uncontrollable wildfires. By definition, a dismissal is a referendum on the holder; indeed, Newsom is racing against itself.

It’s hardly surprising that he and other Democrats have described the recall effort as an extension of Trumpism, portraying opponents as right-wing outliers in a deeply blue state. And the numbers in the state clearly favor Democrats, who have a firm grip on state government and outnumber Republicans in voter registration. The anti-recall campaign raised more money than all the Republican candidates combined. Indeed, Republicans have not won a statewide post since 2006 (the year Arnold Schwarzenegger was re-elected governor, after winning a recall in 2003).