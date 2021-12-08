California’s Reparations Task Force Meets Again
After the assassination of George Floyd in Minneapolis, California took a significant step in the name of racial equality as the nation understood how to correct false history.
In September 2020, the state created a task force to study black descendants, especially in California, and to recommend compensation. Attempts are the only one of its kind in this nation.
If you’re wondering, yes, California joined the union as a free state and never officially approved slavery. But voters here have supported pro-slavery politics for decades and, through various discriminatory housing, voting and criminal justice policies, undermined the ability of black Americans to accumulate wealth and move on, experts say.
“I think it’s an ongoing struggle to live up to what we understand in California: as a fantastic dream with equal opportunities and access for all,” Secretary of State Shirley Weber, who wrote the compensation law, said at a meeting this year.
The nine-member task force, which convened the inaugural meeting in June, faces a number of difficult questions: Who should be compensated? In what form? And how much
For the past several months, the group has been gathering evidence and intends to present its recommendations to the legislature next summer. On Tuesday, the panel began a two-day meeting, delving into the world of housing, softening and infrastructure in California.
Experts testified to California’s history of redlining, building freeways through black neighborhoods, and improperly seizing black properties through reputed domains.
(Other meeting agendas include school segregation, environmental justice, the Great Migration, the history of slavery, and more. You can watch a live stream of today’s meeting, which will focus on recreation and sports.)
Bruce Applyard, an associate professor of city and regional planning at San Diego State University, told the panel on Tuesday that discriminatory housing policies have alienated African Americans from a major source of wealth for middle-class families: home equity.
Although African American income averages 60 percent of white income, Appleyard said, “African American wealth is only 5 to 9 percent of white wealth.”
It has significant consequences. People known as blacks or African Americans make up 6.5 percent of California’s total population, but by some estimates, they make up 40 percent of our homeless population.
Brandon Green, director of the Ethnic and Economic Justice Program at the ACLU in Northern California, told the panel:
Compensation for slavery in the United States has been under discussion for decades, but not much progress has been made until recently.
Although federal laws have largely stalled, political candidates support increased compensation nationwide, and Evanston, IL. And cities, including Detroit, have taken steps to compensate black Americans.
At the first meeting of California’s new task force in June, the panel reviewed examples of other compensation programs: Germany paid billions to Holocaust victims, and the United States repaid Japanese Americans imprisoned in World War II.
In 2015, the United States authorized payments of up to 10,000 per day for dozens of people held hostage in Iran in 1979, the country’s largest compensation program to date.
A. Kirsten Mulan, co-author of “From Here to Equality,” explained to the task force: “At the same rate, Jim Crowe’s दश 36.5 million loss for black Americans in a decade.”
