California’s Reparations Task Force Meets Again

After the assassination of George Floyd in Minneapolis, California took a significant step in the name of racial equality as the nation understood how to correct false history.

In September 2020, the state created a task force to study black descendants, especially in California, and to recommend compensation. Attempts are the only one of its kind in this nation.

If you’re wondering, yes, California joined the union as a free state and never officially approved slavery. But voters here have supported pro-slavery politics for decades and, through various discriminatory housing, voting and criminal justice policies, undermined the ability of black Americans to accumulate wealth and move on, experts say.