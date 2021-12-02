‘Call Me Dog Tag Man’: Pacific Island Is Full of War Relics and Human Remains

Sometimes his neighbors make fun of him for collecting what they think is “garbage” or complain that he is provoking the demons of the dead in the war, who chase him home in search of him.

“People say I’m doing a stupid job because I don’t make money from it,” he said. “But it makes sense for researchers, writers, art collectors and history lovers.”

Last year, the governments of the United States and Indonesia agreed to establish a joint operation to find and retrieve the remains of American soldiers lost in operations across the wider archipelago. Biak, a large Maui-sized jungle island off the northwest coast of New Guinea, will be the primary exploration site.

In recent days, Mr. Wakum and a cousin, Pharaoh Koibur, 39, who was also a collector, discovered a rough section of coral outfropping where U.S. troops are believed to have encamped in a month-long battle for Biak.

There, the dog tag of an American soldier, Fred W. O’Connor of Shenactady, NY.

Paul Eric Graverson, a historical archaeologist at the Defense POW / MIA Accounting Agency and lead researcher on recovery efforts in Indonesia and Malaysia, said: “It is very common for soldiers to lose their dog tags.