‘Call Me Dog Tag Man’: Pacific Island Is Full of War Relics and Human Remains
BIAK, INDONESIA – On a remote coral island in Indonesia, a history lover who keeps a collection of old bombs in his living room wanders into the woods for war relics – and sometimes even finds human bones.
“People call me Dog Tag Man,” said Albert Wakum, who hopes to one day open a museum to showcase his discoveries. “I preserve the evidence of history and save it from being destroyed.”
Biak Island, where Mr. Wakum, 58, has spent most of his life, was the scene of a fierce battle of World War II as General Douglas MacArthur led a campaign to retake the Western Pacific from Japanese forces. Thousands were killed on both sides.
The remains of about 150 American soldiers who died in the battle of Biak were never found. They are among about 1,900 U.S. service members killed during the war in Indonesia, and their remains are still missing.
For decades, Mr. Wakum and other collectors have been combing the battlefields of Biak and nearby islands, seizing weapons, ammunition and soldiers’ bones.
Mr. Wakum, who said he found the tags of 30 American dogs, had a chain around his neck. He sold it to others several years ago to pay for his brother’s education, but now regrets being separated from them.
Sometimes his neighbors make fun of him for collecting what they think is “garbage” or complain that he is provoking the demons of the dead in the war, who chase him home in search of him.
“People say I’m doing a stupid job because I don’t make money from it,” he said. “But it makes sense for researchers, writers, art collectors and history lovers.”
Last year, the governments of the United States and Indonesia agreed to establish a joint operation to find and retrieve the remains of American soldiers lost in operations across the wider archipelago. Biak, a large Maui-sized jungle island off the northwest coast of New Guinea, will be the primary exploration site.
In recent days, Mr. Wakum and a cousin, Pharaoh Koibur, 39, who was also a collector, discovered a rough section of coral outfropping where U.S. troops are believed to have encamped in a month-long battle for Biak.
There, the dog tag of an American soldier, Fred W. O’Connor of Shenactady, NY.
Paul Eric Graverson, a historical archaeologist at the Defense POW / MIA Accounting Agency and lead researcher on recovery efforts in Indonesia and Malaysia, said: “It is very common for soldiers to lose their dog tags.
The discovery of the dog tag more than 75 years after the war shocked the O’Connor family. According to family records, Shri. O’Connor served on foot in operations in Papua, New Guinea, and the southern Philippines, and participated in major attacks without ever being injured. He died in California in 2004 at the age of 83.
“My father was accepting and kind, but all the killings affected him a lot,” said his daughter Patricia Cherin.
Before the epidemic, many Japanese visitors and some Americans came to Biak seeking information about relatives who had fought here. Divers also came to search for the sunken ship and the plane that crashed into the sea.
Even before the epidemic, Biak attracts less than 4,000 foreign tourists a year, mostly from Japan. Most of the island’s 131,000 people are engaged in farming and fishing.
The Indonesian archipelago was a Dutch colony when it was invaded and occupied by the Japanese in 1942. Allied forces launched an attack on Biak in May 1944. Fighting continued for three months before Allied forces occupied the island, which later became an important air base. For attacking Japanese forts.
At the request of The New York Times, Mr. Graverson, archaeologist, Shri. Wakum and other collectors reviewed the tag photos of 125 dogs found. Only one is identified as belonging to a soldier whose remains are still missing, Sergeant. Louis El Medina of New Mexico.
Sergeant, assigned to the Army Air Force, bombed Biak in July 1944, and his plane crashed into the sea hundreds of miles away. The plane and its six crew members are missing. He probably lost his dog tag while on the island. (The Times informed his family of the discovery.)
The family of another collector, Yusuf Rumaropen, owns one of the many caves occupied by Japanese soldiers during the war. American planes bombed it and made a big hole in the roof.
Mr. Rumaropen, 59, started a museum there in 1985. Their exhibits include an unmanned Japanese aircraft, three jeeps, machine guns, mortar shells and more than 1,000 other items, many of which are on display outside.
One of his first discoveries was a US pilot’s ring, which brought him local fame.
They found the wreckage in 1980 after learning of a plane crash in a remote forest. The pilot’s skeleton was still in the cockpit, and Mr. Rumaropen removed the ring from his finger. The pilot’s name, WE Frankfurt, was engraved inside.
This ring was very valuable for exhibition in the museum so he displayed his photos instead.
It took almost a decade, but word of the ring eventually reached the Indonesian military. It was seized by an officer and handed over to U.S. authorities, who in 1994 hired Mr. Rumaropen to locate the plane and retrieve the pilot’s remains.
For his efforts, he received an official letter from the US Army expressing “deep and sincere appreciation.” It hangs next to the ring photos in the museum.
He also found the bones of several soldiers. Most were identified by forensic experts as Japanese and were cremated in the 1990s. About 20 were identified as Americans, and Mr. Rumaropen said he buried them near his museum. They have never been examined by US experts.
At the Battle of Biak, the Japanese suffered more losses than the Allies. Near Biak, on the small island of Musaki, a large pile of human bones, believed to be the remains of more than 30 skulls and Japanese soldiers, is displayed in a hut.
For some in Biak and nearby small islands, finding remains has nothing to do with history.
Samagar Usioor, a fisherman on Oviedo Island, traveled by boat 45 minutes from Biak, began buying remains from scavengers when he was young. He wanted live ammunition for gunpowder so he could make bottle bombs for use in reef fishing. In Indonesia, throwing explosives on coral reefs to kill or fish is a common and destructive method.
When he was 20, a bomb exploded in his right arm and doctors cut off his arm in the corner. He has been urging people not to make the same mistake ever since.
Mr Usier, now 60, said: “It’s okay if you die in an explosion.” But if you’re like me and lose a hand, it’s hard to work at sea, especially when the wind is strong. Crawling with one hand is half dead. ”
Mr. Wakum said the mortar shells and hand grenades shown in his living room had been disarmed. His collection includes a variety of ammunition, gas masks, US and Japanese helmets and hundreds of other items.
“I was born in Biak and I want to protect these war remnants from the scavengers,” he said. “If we take all that, tomorrow’s generation will not be able to learn history.”
Dera Menra Sijabat Biak and reported from above Richard C. Paddock From Bangkok. Kirsten Noise contributed to the research in New York.
