Call My Agent Bollywood Download 720p, 480p Watch Online

Call My Agent Bollywood

Call My Agent Bollywood 2021 It is a popular Hindi film directed by Shaad Ali. The story of the film is also written by Abbas and Hussain Dalal ji. The play features veteran actors like Ahana Kumara, Ayush Mehra, Rajat Kapoor and Soni Razdan. Netflix India has unveiled the first look and trailer of the popular French version of “Call My Agent: Bollywood”.

Series “Dix Por St.” The series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Banij Asia. In the show, four savvy, street smart talent agents manage a fragile star ego to save their agency from shutting down after the accidental death of the founder. It is written by Abbas and Hussain Dalal (“Jawani Janeman”) and directed by Shad Ali (“Bunty Aur Babli”).

Monica Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India, said: “We look forward to partnering with Applause Entertainment to bring you the Indian adaptation of the French comedy drama series ‘Dix Pour Saint’, which will be aired on Netflix. Is followed. “Call My Agent: Bollywood” is an Indian twist with a mix of quirky writing and amazing cast that makes it a happy watch. “

Call My Agent Netflix Series Trailer

Some popular movies like Haseen Dilruba, Ashram Chapter 2, Sweet Girl, Special Ops 1.5, House of Secrets, Aisa Vaisa Pyaar etc. have also fallen victim to this.

Call my agent: Bollywood To IST on 29 October 2021 at 09:00 AM Has become famous all over the world. Where if you have Netflix If a subscription is available, you can try streaming it online. Where you want it Download You can do this on your mobile or computer.

Available on Netflix Current time 2:30 p.m. Publication date October 29, 2021 English Hindi Subtitles English Country India

The trailer started with Bollywood celebrities like Farah Khan, Jackie Shroff, Dia Mirza and Richa Chadha praising God at the funeral. This view is perhaps a parody of the industry’s reliance on public image and public relations.

Ahana Kumara’s personality is seen explaining the industry and her firm to a new employee. From the look of the trailer, the series is a drama that will take you on a rollercoaster ride, as various oddball characters try to find their feet in the world of Bollywood.

Let’s find out now Call my agent Bollywood The entire cast of the film What are

Movies Call my agent: Bollywood Artist Ahana Kumara Ayush Mehra | Rajat Kapoor Director Shaad Ali Movie type Crime | Drama | Thriller

According to a report in The Hindu, Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment, said, “At Applause, we strive to create and create the best stories in the world. Call My Agent: Bollywood is a show designed to showcase the colorful world of Bollywood through humor and touching emotions.

Happily repeated. We look forward to working with Netflix to bring Call My Agent to an Indian and global audience. “

Four savvy, street smart talent agents manage a fragile star ego and real human emotion to save their agency from shutting down after the accidental death of the founder. Check out the first glimpse of these four giants in this video as they race to rule the world.

Funny Pictures on the World of Showbiz is written by Abbas and Hussain Dalal and directed by Shad Ali. The play stars Ahana Kumara, Ayush Mehra, Rajat Kapoor and Soni Rajdan in the lead roles. In this series, the audience will also get to see many Bollywood celebrities in guest roles.

Distributor Netflix Channel Partner Sony Max Music partner Zee Music Current time Not available Publication date October 29, 2021 English Hindi Country India

Call My Agent: Bollywood movie release date 29 October 2021, Pretty much in Netflix. Who is the director of Call My Agent Netflix? Call my agent: Bollywood Director of Netflix Shaad Ali, Can we see Call My Agent with our family? Yes, if you wish, we can sit down with our family and watch Call My Agent: Bollywood Movie.

Theft of any original material is a punishable offense under copyright law. We strongly oppose piracy. We do not endorse or promote any torrent / piracy website.

