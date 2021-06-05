Call of Duty: Warzone world records for solos, duos and squads

World knowledge in video video games are repeatedly a large methodology to brag, particularly for gamers in Call of Accountability: Warzone.

Warzone would no longer personal speedruns. There are merely methods for gamers to showcase their domination. Some gamers make the most of the massive majority of their day racking up kills and victories within the combat royale.

Easiest the elite can lay declare to a pair of essentially the most life like doable kills in a single sport of Warzone, nonetheless. These are world knowledge that is generally damaged in some unspecified time in the future, nonetheless until then, the holders can personal a sincere time.

Call of Accountability: Warzone world file kills

Solos

As of penning this, the file for basically essentially the most solo kills in a sport of Warzone belongs to a Twitch streamer. The streamer, named MuTeX turn into in a Quads lobby, nonetheless having fun with by his lonesome.

He racked up a wild quantity of kills. 61 complete kills had been his by the tip of the lobby. This included over 20,000 points of injury carried out in some unspecified time in the future of his plug to greater than 5 dozen kills in Season 3.

Duos

The Call of Accountability: Warzone file for most kills by a duo belongs to SuperEven and Newbzz. This took process on January tenth, 2021 and has however to be replicated or bested.

This duo moreover entered a Quads lobby with out filling their closing teammate slots and netted 107 complete kills. Many luxuriate in they exploited the game to achieve a lower-knowledgeable lobby, nonetheless, so have interaction this the methodology you will.

Trios

The current file for a trios squad in Warzone is 129 kills. The sphere file turn into set in January of 2021. The best fragment is that it took process in a usual Trios lobby, in need to a no-have Quads lobby.

The file holders are dizi, xDaltt and DonLucky. Respectively, the trio racked up 42, 43 and 44 kills. The whole of 129 can also final inside Call of Accountability: Warzone trios for slightly a while.

Quads

Quads, moreover usually generally known as squads, is a usual Warzone lobby with 4 contributors on every staff besides a neighborhood or solo participant enters with out filling. This world file sits as at a large 162 kills.

March fifth, 2021 turn into the day this file turn into carried out by none slightly then Aydan, Almond, Newbz and FluffyHippo1927. Essentially the most spectacular fragment is that it turn into carried out in a $500 wager.

