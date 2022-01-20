called Shamita Shetty Bapat actress added boyfriend Rakeshs surname to her name

A video of the favored controversial present ‘Bigg Boss 15’ has surfaced, wherein it may be seen that Shamita associates herself with the name of Rakesh Bapat.

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty is in loads of discussions nowadays. Presently she is seen as a robust contestant within the well-liked Controversial present ‘Bigg Boss 15’ and from this present she is continually within the headlines. Shamita was additionally seen in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, throughout which she additionally got here within the dialogue about her relationship with former contestant Rakesh Bapat. The pair of each was popular with the folks.

It’s value mentioning that after ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, Rakesh and Shamita received little time to spend collectively. Throughout which each had been seen spending high quality time collectively. On the similar time, when Shamita received the provide of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, after that each had to separate. However even after these distances, their love has not diminished, the proof of which may be seen within the newest episode of the present.

As ‘Bigg Boss 15’ is transferring in direction of the finale, new adjustments are being seen within the present. On the similar time, Rajiv Adatia, who has been evicted from this present, has once more returned to the present. Within the newest episode of this present, it will likely be seen that Rajeev and Shamita are speaking lots to one another and in addition having enjoyable. In the meantime, Shamita asks Rajeev whether or not she remains to be Rakesh’s girlfriend. Responding to which Rajiv says that Rakesh nonetheless loves him.

Not solely this, Rajiv tells Shamita, ‘Rakesh could be very cute. I had talked to him. He’s nonetheless immersed in your love, he loves you very a lot’. Apparently, Shamita Shetty has mentioned many occasions through the present that she is in love with Rakesh on the combat and her name being linked with Karan Kundrra. In the meantime, a video of Shamita has surfaced. It may be seen on this video that she calls herself Bapat after being teased by the name of Karan Kundrra. Within the video she says ‘I’m not Shamita Shetty Kundra, Shamita Shetty must be called Bapat’.

Allow us to inform you that this relationship between Shamita Shetty and Rakesh Bapat could be very a lot appreciated by their followers in addition to their household. A number of days in the past, all of the contestants had been made to speak to their relations within the present, throughout which Shamita talked to her mom. Then Shamita requested her mom the identical query that, is Rakesh nonetheless in love with her. On which his mom instructed him that Rakesh nonetheless loves him and misses him too.