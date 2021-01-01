Caller Bomb Movie Review in Hindi – ‘Caller Bomb’ Movie Review: Jimmy Shergill Caught in Yesterday’s Mistakes and Today’s ‘Blast’

Jimmy Shergill’s ‘Collar Bomb’ is the story of a small town in Sana’a, Himachal Pradesh. Here a suicide bomber has broken into the school. There was an event going on at the school. The bomber has taken the children hostage. SHO Manoj Hessy (Jimmy Shergill) is also there. He’s the supercop there. At the same event, Manoj Hesse was also honored for resolving the missing case of a school girl. But now everyone is a hostage. Manoj Hesse has been given three tasks by the terrorist’s handler. Manoj has to complete these tasks to save everyone’s life. But can he reach the handler? Who is the handler and how is he related to Manoj Hesi? The answers to all these questions are hidden in the story of the film.The Collar Bomb is the story of Manoj Kumar Hessy (Jimmy Shergill). He is a rewarded cop. But there is something in his past life that makes him uncomfortable. Ali (Sparsh Srivastava), the suicide bomber, threatened to blow up St. George’s School. A large number of children are hostages in the seminar hall. In these strange circumstances, Manoj Hesi is forced to commit one crime after another. This is the only way to save children. The incident has also started a craze among the locals. Manoj Hessy races against time, but in the process he confronts his past. It has been revealed that the real motive of this terrorist attack has changed from Manoj Hesi. Manoj goes ahead while solving this mystery.

The story of this crime drama is written by Nikhil Nair. Director Dnyanesh Zotting has added thrill to it. There are many twists in the film, which keep the audience hooked. It has crime, mystery, drama, action and emotion. The suicide bomber has a time bomb around his neck, so he has a time-run behind him. Director and writer Manoj Hessy has managed to engage the audience in the stress of making things in his time. The film is short and the script is fast, so you never get bored as an audience.

However, compared to ‘A Wednesday’ and ‘Madari’ made in the same style, ‘Column Bomb’ is a bit less. So the climax of the film is that it catches your attention. This is because all the secrets are revealed here. Jitan Harmeet Singh’s cinematography is beautiful. He has done a great job of capturing the beauty of the mountains on camera. The dialogues between Nisarg Mehta and Gaurav Sharma are mediocre and reminiscent of 80s films.

Jimmy Shergill has done a great job in the role of SHO Manoj Hessy. He steals all the fame from this movie. However, being tied into the story and script, he can’t give his character a different detail. At the center of the story is the character of Manoj Hesi, yet other cops also leave an impression. Especially in the role of ASI Sumitra Joshi, Asha Negi attracts attention. She was also seen in ‘Ludo’ and ‘Abhay 2’ recently. She is seen doing some stunts in the film.

The rest of the characters include Sparsh Srivastava in the role of suicide bomber Ali, Naman Jain in the role of Jimmy Shergill’s son Akshay Hessy. Rajshri Deshpande has also done justice to her character.

Jimmy Shergill says in a dialogue at the end of the film, ‘Life is a chain made up of decisions we make.’ It can be said that this last dialogue completely covers this thrilling film of about 87 minutes.

