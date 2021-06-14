Calorie Counter by FatSecret 9.4.0.5 APK for Android – Download



Calorie Counter by FatSecret is an app. If you’re concerned about your weight and you want to keep detailed track of the caloric value of everything you eat. You need is an application like Calorie Counter.

Stay Healthy and fit with Calorie Counter by FatSecret:

To download the Join Calorie Counter by FatSecret just click on the download button above. Download the app’s APK file and install it once the download finishes. FatSecret is fast, simple to use. With this app installed, you can easily take note of everything that you eat. The app will inform you of the number of calories, fats, and proteins that each item contains. Keep track of your food, exercise, and weight, using the world’s highest quality food and nutrition database. Use the barcode scanner to access nutritional information for foods. Write down the exercise you do daily and track your weight. Check out another similar app as well as MyFitnessPal.

Another feature included in Calorie Counter is the ability to assign exercise programs to keep you in top shape. An exercise diary to record all the calories you burn. Diet calendar to see your calories consumed and burned. Detailed reporting and goals for all your calories and macros. Sharing and interacting with your professional of choice. The most convenient way to share your food, exercise, and weight with your preferred health professional. Your health professional will get free access to simple and powerful tools

FatSecret is an excellent app. You can sync your account online to access your info anywhere, any time. Download APK and open it using your favorite File manager and install by tapping on the file name. If the installation does not start then you need to enable unknown sources from your Android settings. If you want to know more about FatSecret than you may visit the developer’s website for more information.