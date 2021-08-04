Camarones Embarazados: A Grilled, Head-On Shrimp Recipe From Puerto Vallarta

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico – One should try to miss the embarazados camarones on a walk along the beaches of Banderas Bay. Makeshift grills embedded in bricks or rocks, exhaling the last puffs of smoke from morning cooking sessions, dot the banks. Dipped in a rich browned red adobo sauce, the shrimp with heads are threaded onto extra-long skewers, grilled until crisp and stuck in mounds of sand, tempting passers-by.

Ask the locals and they’ll tell you that embarazados camarones are part of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico’s “desde siempre” culture – forever. Juan Manuel Gómez Encarnación, a renowned local historian, remembers children selling them at the beach as early as the 1940s.

Camarones embarazados translates to pregnant shrimp in Spanish, but crustaceans do not bear eggs. The name is a play on words: “En vara” means on a stick, and “asado” means roast. When you put it all together, “en vara asado” looks a lot like “embarazado”. The dish, with its fun, memorable name and tasty adobo, is making its way to indoor dining rooms.

The popular snack, often browsed along the shore by vendors, has shaken off the sand and grown from a quick beach bite to a must-have menu item at resorts and restaurants.