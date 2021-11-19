Cambodia Reopens for Fully Vaccinated Travelers
Cambodia reopened this week to fully vaccinated overseas tourists without segregation after a nationwide campaign succeeded in achieving one of the highest vaccination rates in the world.
The decision was welcomed by desperate tourism operators and workers who have struggled to survive since the onset of the epidemic.
“I am happy and fully supportive of the news of the resumption of the country for vaccinated tourists without quarantine,” said Chy Sivlin, president of the Cambodia Association of Travel Agents. In 2019, tourism directly accounted for more than 12 per cent of the country’s economy and provided jobs to 630,000 people, she said.
Last month, the Southeast Asian nation of about 16 million people announced that fully vaccinated foreign tourists would begin entering the country by the end of November if they first set aside five days in selected areas.
But citing the speed of vaccination and the 88 per cent vaccination rate, Prime Minister Hun Sen stepped up the plan, saying that fully vaccinated tourists could come without segregation, effective Monday.
Mr Hun Sen, a dictator who came to power in 1984, said “this is a big step towards restarting the whole country.” “I hope our compatriots enjoy our reopening. This is largely because the country has achieved such an excellent rate of vaccination. ”
The prime minister has set the overall vaccination rate at 88 percent for a population of 16 million, while the New York Times database puts the rate at 80 percent for a population of about 16.5 million.
More than two million people have received a third dose.
About 90 percent of the vaccines in Cambodia come from China, including nine million doses of synovac and about four million doses of synoform.
Under the new rules, travelers from abroad can avoid isolation if fully vaccinated, test negative for the virus before departure and re-test negative upon arrival. Non-vaccinated passengers must spend 14 days in quarantine.
Ms Sivlin said tourist bookings were on the rise and airlines were working to increase the number of flights to Cambodia.
There are some scheduled flights to the capital, Phnom Penh, but no flights to Siem Reap, near the ancient city of Angkor, one of the most popular destinations in Southeast Asia.
Like many of its neighbors, Cambodia reported relatively few cases of the virus in 2020 but experienced a deadly increase this year. However, its total number remains relatively low, with about 120,000 total cases and 2,900 deaths.
#Cambodia #Reopens #Fully #Vaccinated #Travelers
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.