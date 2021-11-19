Cambodia Reopens for Fully Vaccinated Travelers

Cambodia reopened this week to fully vaccinated overseas tourists without segregation after a nationwide campaign succeeded in achieving one of the highest vaccination rates in the world.

The decision was welcomed by desperate tourism operators and workers who have struggled to survive since the onset of the epidemic.

“I am happy and fully supportive of the news of the resumption of the country for vaccinated tourists without quarantine,” said Chy Sivlin, president of the Cambodia Association of Travel Agents. In 2019, tourism directly accounted for more than 12 per cent of the country’s economy and provided jobs to 630,000 people, she said.

Last month, the Southeast Asian nation of about 16 million people announced that fully vaccinated foreign tourists would begin entering the country by the end of November if they first set aside five days in selected areas.