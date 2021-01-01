Cambridge University: Cambridge University celebrates after exams – Cambridge University celebrates May Ball after exams

It is believed that some festivals should be celebrated in any school after the exams. If all the students bathe in the river together, one can enjoy a boat tour. The students of Cambridge University in England celebrated the festival of ‘May Ball’ in the same way after their exams and celebrated with enthusiasm. This event is very special, in which famous thinkers and politicians of the country also participate.

Students from all colleges affiliated to Cambridge University celebrate the ‘May Ball’ after the exams. In this way, he expresses happiness in a unique way after the exam. Not only that, all the students come in suit-boots, then the girls participate in their favorite long dress. At the festival, students take to the streets with bottles of champagne. After that, they go for a swim in the rivers and also do a boat tour. Boys and girls also openly express their love for each other after exams. Then everyone goes home. Famous thinkers and politicians of the country also come to participate in this festival as it is a very big celebration.



This is the biggest event of the Cambridge University calendar year, which is celebrated in June after the exam. This gives the youth a chance to roam. During the celebration, the girls take off their slippers and the young students take off their ties and shirts and have a lot of fun jumping into the river. Forgetting everything, they become so engrossed in the festival that sometimes they lose their temper and fall on the street to celebrate. The festival was first celebrated in 1838. In it, during dinner, 38 people competed to drink 47 bottles of champagne, 12 sherry, 6 mozzarella, 2 chlorate, 6 quart hell. It was not held due to the death of King Edward VI in 1910 and World War II between 1935-45. Ball at Trinity is held in the first week of May. Despite the title May, it is always celebrated in June after the exam.

