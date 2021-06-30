Camera360 – Selfie Photo Editor 9.9.8 APK for Android – Download



Camera 360 is a perfect photo and selfie editing app for Android smartphones. This app works like a beauty camera with 300+ classic filters, and offers different collage styles, with loads of creative stickers. Camera 360 offers quick fixes to enhance your photos. Users can beautify their shots just with a few taps and the photo results are amazing.

Taking Selfies with Camera 360

Camera 360 simplifies taking selfies from your phone. Open the app take a selfie and start editing. The app recommends different filters just like Instagram. You can choose from Hot search, New filters and new trendy themes such as Halloween.

Sticker recommended:

This feature works in the same way as filters while recommending stickers for your photos. It will provide you all the latest and trendy stickers to adore and edit your photos and selfies.

The Challenge:

Share your photo creations with the world. Camera 360 will show you creations from people across the globe. People with the best and trendy selfies or gigs get the most likes from other users. You can add your creations to this section and get likes from other users.

Beauty Lab:

Using this feature of the Camera 360 will allow you to create PicStrip, Collages. The app will provide almost everything premade. You will just have to snap and adjust.

It’s a wonderful app for hassle-free photo editing time. You can add a lot of fun to plain old photos.

The free version has almost all the functions that you may need but you can also opt for a VIP subscription. VIP subscription will allow you to remove the adds and get the latest filters and stickers every day. The subscription fee is around 24 Dollars annually but the filters from different artists will make it worth it.