Cameron Diaz admits losing ‘her s–t’ on daughter Raddix

Cameron Diaz generally loses “her s–t” whereas elevating her and Benji Madden’s 2-year-old daughter, Raddix — and she or he isn’t afraid to confess it.

“It’s difficult,” the retired actress, 49, stated on “The Kelly Clarkson Present” Monday of life with a toddler, noting that she works to “restore” any situations when she loses her cool.

“If you happen to do blow up, simply … say, ‘Oh, my God. Mommy misplaced her s–t, and I didn’t imply to say that to you if I damage your emotions or if I upset you. I simply need you to know Mommy’s human, too,’” she suggested different mother and father.

Diaz, who welcomed Raddix by way of surrogate in December 2019 with Madden, stated she usually reminds herself that “children are all the time simply attempting to precise” their feelings.

“They’re not actively attempting to be dangerous,” she defined. “My job is to simply assist her discover the phrases to her feelings, her expertise, what she’s going by way of, and be capable of assist her determine that after which transfer by way of it.”

The Golden Globe nominee acknowledged that whereas parenting is tough work, motherhood stays “the most effective factor” she has carried out in life.

Since changing into a mother, Diaz has been vocal about how “fortunate” she feels to have Madden’s assist.

“He’s so good,” she gushed of the Good Charlotte member, 43, throughout an April 2020 Instagram Dwell. “He’s such an incredible father. Like, he’s unimaginable.”

Spending time at dwelling along with her household has been the “There’s One thing About Mary” star’s largest motivation in stepping away from the performing business.

“I can’t think about working proper now,” she defined throughout a February 2021 look on SiriusXM’s “Quarantined with Bruce.”

“As a mom with my baby, to should be on a film set that takes 14 hours, 16 hours, of my time away from her — I simply couldn’t,” the Avaline co-founder added. “I waited for this so I didn’t have any distractions.”