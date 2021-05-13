Cameroon Sentences Transgender Women to 5 Years in Prison
Two transgender girls have been sentenced to 5 years in jail in Cameroon this week after they have been discovered responsible of “tried homosexuality” and public indecency, the newest instance of an growing crackdown on homosexual and transgender individuals in the West African nation, human rights teams say.
Shakiro, recognized in police paperwork as Loïc Njeukam, and Patricia, referred to as Roland Mouthe, each determine as transgender and have been arrested in February as they have been having dinner at a restaurant in Douala, Cameroon’s financial capital. On Tuesday, they have been additionally discovered responsible of failing to present proof of id and given the utmost high quality of 200,000 CFA francs, or $370.
Shakiro, a social media character who has amassed tens of 1000’s of followers by means of her posts calling for extra tolerance towards gender minorities in Cameroon, has stopped consuming and shared plans to die by suicide for the reason that verdict, in accordance to her mom, Joséphine Marie Njeukam, who visited her in jail on Wednesday.
Ms. Njeukam mentioned her youngster advised her, “‘Mum, I received’t survive right here for 5 years.’” She mentioned that her youngster didn’t kill anybody or steal, and that her sexuality “shouldn’t be against the law.”
Cameroon is considered one of greater than 30 African nations that criminalize homosexuality. In current months attorneys and human rights teams have raised alarm over what they describe as a rise in arbitrary arrests based mostly on sexual orientation and gender id in the nation.
Greater than two dozen individuals have been arrested from February to April on prices of homosexuality, in accordance to Human Rights Watch, and a number of other of these arrested have been subjected to beatings and different types of abuse.
“There has lengthy been an anti-L.G.B.T. sentiment in Cameroon,” mentioned Ilaria Allegrozzi, a researcher at Human Rights Watch who paperwork abuses in the nation. “Now the judicial system contributes to the notion that gay and transgender persons are criminals.”
The sentence for Shakiro and Patricia, who each go by a single identify, is the utmost punishment beneath Cameroon’s penal code for participating in sexual activity with an individual of the identical intercourse. However the girls’s lawyer says they have been detained whereas they have been having dinner in a public area, and weren’t intimate or trying to be.
Shakiro, 23, and Patricia, 27, have been at a restaurant in Douala on Feb. 8 when law enforcement officials arrested them on prices of failing to present id paperwork. The 2 remained in jail for 2 months awaiting trial, in accordance to their lawyer, Alice Nkom, and have been sentenced on Tuesday.
Ms. Nkom denounced the decision as politically motivated, and mentioned she had appealed the choice.
Cameroon’s justice ministry didn’t reply to a number of requests for remark.
In accordance to a transcript of Shakiro and Patricia’s interrogation seen by The New York Occasions, law enforcement officials responded to a name from passers-by who mentioned the 2 have been kissing. Cameroon’s penal code doesn’t outline a kiss as sexual activity, and Ms. Nkom denied that they have been participating in any intimate exercise.
She additionally accused the officers of utilizing discriminatory language in opposition to Shakiro and Patricia through the interrogation.
Within the transcript, the officers wrote, “Stunned to see girls with male names.” As Shakiro mentioned she recognized as transgender, the officer requested, “What does transgender imply?” and inquired a number of instances why she was dressing as a girl.
The proprietor of a magnificence salon in Douala who requested to be referred to by her first identify, Alice, as a result of she had obtained threats since defending Shakiro publicly, mentioned Shakiro had referred to as her from jail on Wednesday and had additionally shared suicidal ideas together with her.
Ms. Allegrozzi, the Human Rights Watch researcher, mentioned Cameroon has been more and more focusing on the L.G.B.T.Q. group. In a single occasion, on Feb. 24, police forces raided the places of work of an L.G.B.T.Q. group in Baffousam, a metropolis 135 miles north of Yaoundé, the capital, and arrested 13 individuals on prices of homosexuality, together with a number of workers members of the group, referred to as Colibri.
Amongst these arrested was a 26-year-old lady who was compelled to bear an H.I.V. check and anal examination, in accordance to Human Rights Watch.
Prosecutors in Cameroon and a number of other different nations in Africa the place homosexuality is criminalized, together with Kenya, Tunisia and Uganda, amongst others, have in current years commissioned anal examinations to allegedly show that an individual had engaged in gay intercourse, regardless that the outdated observe has been broadly discredited by well being care professionals and quantities to sexual assault.
Human Rights Watch on Wednesday condemned the sentences given to Shakiro and Patricia, and referred to as for his or her quick launch.
“For trans girls, 5 years in a Cameroonian males’s jail can quantity to a loss of life sentence,” mentioned Neela Ghoshal, a senior researcher on L.G.B.T. rights with the group.
Ms. Njeukam, Shakiro’s mom, mentioned her youngster was as soon as a vibrant scholar who had dreamed of turning into a decide, however who had dropped out of college due to the insults she had obtained.
Till her arrest, Shakiro offered wigs in a magnificence salon and labored as a make-up artist. In current months, she has additionally attracted a large following on social media, the place she has repeatedly referred to as for extra tolerance in opposition to gay and transgender individuals in Cameroon.
“My sexual orientation and my sexuality aren’t selections,” she wrote in March. “However your baseless hatred and your homophobia are.”
Linda Noumsi, a make-up artist and pal of Shakiro’s, mentioned her activism had attracted many critics. “She has a powerful character, and he or she may be fairly vocal about her trigger, which introduced actual supporters, pretend mates, and enemies,” Ms. Noumsi mentioned.
Ms. Nkom, the lawyer, mentioned the decision despatched a pernicious message to the general public in Cameroon: “It says, ‘In case you don’t like somebody’s look as a result of they’re totally different, you’ll be able to simply name the police, and so they’ll have them arrested.’”
