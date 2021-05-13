Cameroon Sentences Transgender Women to 5 Years in Prison



(*5*)

Two transgender girls have been sentenced to 5 years in jail in Cameroon this week after they have been discovered responsible of “tried homosexuality” and public indecency, the newest instance of an growing crackdown on homosexual and transgender individuals in the West African nation, human rights teams say.

Shakiro, recognized in police paperwork as Loïc Njeukam, and Patricia, referred to as Roland Mouthe, each determine as transgender and have been arrested in February as they have been having dinner at a restaurant in Douala, Cameroon’s financial capital. On Tuesday, they have been additionally discovered responsible of failing to present proof of id and given the utmost high quality of 200,000 CFA francs, or $370.

Shakiro, a social media character who has amassed tens of 1000’s of followers by means of her posts calling for extra tolerance towards gender minorities in Cameroon, has stopped consuming and shared plans to die by suicide for the reason that verdict, in accordance to her mom, Joséphine Marie Njeukam, who visited her in jail on Wednesday.

Ms. Njeukam mentioned her youngster advised her, “‘Mum, I received’t survive right here for 5 years.’” She mentioned that her youngster didn’t kill anybody or steal, and that her sexuality “shouldn’t be against the law.”