Camila Mendes and Charles Melton spark reconciliation rumors after a night out with friends

Camila Mendes and her Riverdale costar Charles Melton sparked rumors that that they had reconciled after they had been noticed out with friends in Los Angeles on Friday night.

The 26-year-old actress and the 30-year-old actor had been seen catching up with fellow Riverdale star Cole Sprouse, 28, alongside with his twin Dylan Sprouse and mannequin Stella Maxwell, 31.

Camila and Charles stayed shut to one another all through the night and even wore complementary outfits, regardless of breaking apart virtually two years in the past.

Charles and Camila had been noticed surrounded by their buddies throughout a late-night gathering at La Poubelle Bistro in LA.

Camila seemed playful and informal in a dishevelled canary yellow cropped blazer that emphasised her toned tummy.

She wore it over a black prime and additionally had on a set of high-waisted acid-wash denims that hung loosely on her trim body.

The actress wore her raven tresses down and parted within the center and carried alongside a black purse with her.

Charles matched her with a yellow graphic long-sleeve shirt and a pair of khaki pants that he wore with sandals.

He additionally had a grey baseball cap resting atop his shaggy pandemic hairdo.

The exes had been noticed in shut proximity whereas partying open air with a good friend, and Charles was even seen wrapping his arm round Camila whereas they walked to his automotive on the finish of the night.

The previous couple began the night considerably extra dressed up once they dined collectively on the members-only San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

Camila seemed stylish in a yellow jacket and matching slacks, whereas Charles wore a white long-sleeve polo shirt with black pants and white sneakers.

Whereas the 2 had been ready outdoors on the valet sales space, a masked Camila was seen leaning over to have a look at one thing on Charles’ telephone.

They had been seen collectively months after Camila ended her relationship with her boyfriend Grayson Vaughn in March following a 12 months of relationship.

‘There was no drama in any respect, and they’re nonetheless friends. Their relationship simply ran its course,’ a supply advised E! Information on the time.

Camila and Charles confirmed their very own relationship in October of 2018, when the actress shared a picture of Charles kissing her and captioned it ‘Mine.’

They’d been costars on Riverdale for the reason that present’s second season, when Charles took over the function of Reggie Mantle from Ross Butler, who portrayed the character within the first season.

The actors shocked their followers in February 2019 after Charles fooled a number of individuals into pondering he bought ‘Cami’ tattooed on his chest, despite the fact that it was clearly a short-term tat.

On the premiere of Charles’ movie The Solar Is Additionally A Star, Camila known as her then-boyfriend a ‘hopeless romantic’ to ET and revealed that he would sometimes write her love letters.

In August of that 12 months, the couple marked a 12 months collectively, however their romance did not survive for much longer.

In December 2019, E! Information reported that the 2 had been ‘taking a break’ and had break up up months earlier.

Regardless of the separation, they had been seen performing collectively on the Riverdale set and reportedly had been in a position to sustain a skilled work relationship regardless of ending their private relationship.