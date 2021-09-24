Camille Coutin from “Dix Por Saint” in Hollywood

For Cottin, Andrea is a character she admires and understands at the same time, but feels far removed from her personality.

“I have far less confidence than Andrea. She is more confident, more strategic, and more adept at making decisions,” she says. “When I have to make a choice, it takes me a long time, always too long. And I ask everyone’s opinion. “

If Cottin certainly doesn’t lack confidence in her career, then as an actress, she’s well aware that the success she knows today doesn’t bode well for the future.

“Maybe if I was 20, I’d be like, ‘Oh my god, I can just get an Oscar,'” she laughs, with a more American accent. “It’s never vertical. You may take a step, you may think you have come on top and then all of a sudden you may go down. Nothing is a straight line. For me these are project trips, great trips. I can’t say ‘Oh, now that I’ve done this I can tell you what’s next’, because I don’t know. And that doesn’t mean it will happen again. “

Bessenhard believes she can pursue a career like Binochet, with roles in both France and the United States. “I hope Americans don’t monopolize this,” he warned.

For McCarthy, Cottin’s trajectory is very clear.

“I’m predicting great things for Cami, and not just because of our film, in which I find her sensational, but simply because her time has come,” he says. “You can feel it when someone deserves a moment in their career and takes the time it takes, and is ready to take the reins.”